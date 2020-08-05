Imperial Valley Girl Scout Troop funds mask project with earnings

Imperial Valley Girl Scout Troop 7036 is dedicated to serving the community despite COVID-19 restrictions. Most recently, the members of Troop 7036 completed a Girl Scouts National Service Project: Mask-Making Service Project.
“During this pandemic getting things done as a troop was impossible, but since there are no impossibles for my girls, only challenging situations, the girls figured out how to work the logistics of such an important activity,” said Belia Garneau, Troop 7036 co-leader. “Each girl had a task to complete in order to get the masks made and packaged properly. The girls generated 210 masks using funds from their 2020 cookie campaign earnings.”
Garneau wanted the community to know their cookie purchase each year directly affects the local community.
“You should know that when you support our yearly cookie campaigns, you are truly supporting your community and helping local Girl Scouts become independent, strong women. Due to the restrictions (of COVID-19), we had three of the troop’s girls delivering masks to four different local non-profits and one local agriculture/packing company.”
The girls delivered masks to WomanHaven, A Center of Family Solutions; Valley Convalescent Center; Brown Bag Coalition; Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home, and to our essential field workers from Fresh Harvest of Scaroni Family of Companies.
“Troop 7036 is happy to serve so many essential workers and those in need to help us all protect each other and stay healthy,” said Garneau. “The troop is immensely grateful to be able to support the efforts of all these organizations to keep families fed and healthy. The troop want to give a special thanks to the Reyes Family for dedicating so many hours to this service project along with their daughters/scouts.”
