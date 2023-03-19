Imperial Valley Mall readies for the Easter Bunny

EL CENTRO (March 17, 2023) – The Bunny is bouncing his way to Imperial Valley Mall Mall.
"Easter is in full bloom this year starting on Friday, March 24 through Saturday, April 8," according to a press release from the Imperial Valley Mall. "The Easter Bunny will be nestled in his garden, ready to take family photos with you and your loved ones," it reads.
Visit the Easter Bunny, in Center Court, near Macy’s, during the following times to create lasting memories:
Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Carrot break 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Carrot break 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny will be on the following dates:
Monday, March 27 and Monday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. "Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them," the release reads.
Visits are always free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made using an online platform.
For more information, including hours and photo packages, visit the IV Mall website at bit.ly/EasterBunnyIVMall. The Imperial Valley Mall will be closed on Easter Sunday.
"Mark your calendars, select your Easter best, and get ready to celebrate springtime with a trip to see the Easter Bunny at Imperial Valley Mall!"
