EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Master Chorale will be hosting its annual spring concert – titled "A Sunday Afternoon of Beautiful Music" – at Saints Peter and Paul Episcopal Church.
The vocal group where will be dedicating a song to the late Dr. Keith Macgaffey, founding member of both the Imperial Valley Symphony and the Desert Wind Ensemble.
Macgaffey practiced as a small-town doctor as well as being a bassoonist in El Centro for 28 years before moving to Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin in 1997, according to Macgaffey’s obituary published on February 28.
Macgaffey passed on February 21 at 89 years old, leading the Imperial Valley Master Chorale to dedicate Antonín Dvořák’s song “Goin’ Home” to Macgaffey during their upcoming "Afternoon" concert, which will be held on Sunday, on April 2, Imperial Valley Master Chorale Director Denny Lang said in an interview on Tuesday, March 28.
Lang said the concert will also feature “Seasons: A Choral Song Cycle” by Andy Beck to celebrate the seasons, along with a series of river songs, including: “Gather By The River And Pray,” “Peace like a River,” and “Shenandoah.”
Lang also said there would be three different versions of Hallelujah, including George Frideric Handel's Hallelujah Chorus, "Aleluya" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and "Alleluia" by Ralph Manuel, along with several numbers from Leonard Bernstein's “West Side Story.”
In addition, an exciting African-inspired "The Time of Song" number will include some Zulu passages.
“It's a wonderful church to host us each year," Lang said. "We've been going back there for several years now. The acoustics in there are just absolutely wonderful, so we enjoy singing there,” he said.
All songs will be accompanied by the Imperial Valley String Quartet under the direction of Joel Jacklich, former director of the Imperial Valley Symphony. There is a cost for ticket to support the IV Chorale Society, but the concert is free for any Kindergarten through 12th grade students or younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.