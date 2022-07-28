GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA — With the motto 'Eat tacos and be happy', Ty Yturralde, founder of California Tacos, took Australians by storm with his restaurant, inspired by Mexican cuisine and flavors, that transports customers to California.
"I think we can all agree that Imperial Valley Mexican food is so special," said Yturralde.
The restaurant sells nachos, burritos, and of course, tacos; among them an award-winning original fish taco. He recalled the business started in Burleigh Heads, where world-class surfers ate his restaurant delicacies and shared them on social media.
"We grew our following at our store, and then I realized: I'm going to franchise this," added Yturralde. "Once we announced that we were franchising California Tacos, within about four weeks, we had a little over 700 inquiries."
California Tacos have been a success in Australia, with three locations serving coastal sites in Townsville, Burleigh Heads, Caloundra, and a fourth one coming soon in Broadbeach.
He envisions that the business will soon take over the country. "I think I'm gonna be able to grow this to over 50 stores in the next six to seven years," said Yturralde.
Despite his future professional developments and plans, Yturralde remembered it all started in the Imperial Valley.
"I have so much pride being from the Valley," said Yturralde, who grew up in El Centro, and Calexico." I have such a passion because my family is one of the oldest," mentioned Yturralde. "It's been a calling; my family has thrived on being entrepreneurial."
He highlighted how his family has established and contributed to the region.
"My grandfather was a prisoner of war during World War II, my uncle had the Yturralde's Furniture store, and my cousin is starting the first heart attack prevention program in the Imperial Valley," said Yturralde. "For me, this was an opportunity to make my mark, and I knew that if I wanted to do Mexican food, a place like Australia would just be perfect."
Yturralde attended Southwest High School, went to Imperial Valley College for two years, and then enrolled at the University of Arizona.
After graduation, he moved to Australia and found his calling during a Super Bowl game.
"I had a group of friends over, and I made fish tacos. It was the first time they had anything like it," said Yturralde. "It sparked my interest in doing proper tacos in Australia."
Yturralde moved back to the United States to pursue a master's degree in business at National University in La Jolla. He made his thesis on the idea of selling tacos in Australia and was not well received by his professor.
"He did not believe in it, and he failed me," said Yturralde with a laugh. "It was three years after, that I won the best Mexican food in Queensland."
Before becoming a favorite among Australians, he acknowledged it wouldn't be possible without the support of Imperial Valley residents, Fidel and Norma Galindo.
"They were the only people that believed this was a possibility to move countries and do Imperial Valley style Mexican food," said Yturralde.
Opening a restaurant on the other side of the world is not an easy task, but Yturralde credits his 'Imperial Valley grit'.
"We don't come from well-known schools, but there's so much talent," said Yturralde. "We're just as talented, if not more talented, than anyone, no matter where they're from."
He aims to pay forward to the community and start a scholarship program for Imperial Valley youth.
"I would love to start a program where we could find kids who have a passion for hospitality from underprivileged families," mentioned Yturralde.
He concluded that to fulfill dreams, be hyper-focused and give it that Imperial Valley grit. "You have to back yourself, willing to take a risk, and know that many of us have great families and a community that will have our back."
