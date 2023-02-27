EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 16th Annual Air Show Gala, turning the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse into a grand ball, on Friday evening, February 24, in El Centro.
This year saw the Gala straying from tradition by the change in location – with previous years being hosted in a hangar at Naval Air Facility El Centro among the Blue Angels' jets – but by increasing the formality of the event.
Guests were announced by name to the sound of a trumpet as they entered the Gala, and then were greeted with a glass of champagne from hosts Chamber Board President Anne Irigoyen and Chamber Board member Terri Rodgers.
“We are so excited to have you all with us here tonight … thank you Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse for working with us to decorate so beautifully and helping make tonight into a grand ball,” Irigoyen said.
While the evening included dinner, dancing, and a silent auction, the primary focus of the evening remained celebrating the four Sailor of the Year Awards, which included certificates presented on behalf of California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, State Senator Stephen C. Padilla, and Congressman Raul Ruiz.
Senior Sailor of the Year was presented to Air Traffic Controlman Petty Officer First Class Donald Byrum II by Navy Captain Michael “Spike” Lee, while Sailor of the Year was present to Hospital Corpsman Second Class David Akileng by Commander Carl Liptak.
Junior Sailor of the Year was awarded to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Chase Gibbs by Commander Jonathan Sitorius, with Bluejacket of the Year being awarded to Master-at-Arms Seaman Zeke Airoldi by Command Master Chief Robert Roske.
Lee also took a moment to thank the attendees of the Gala for celebrating the sailors alongside the Navy, explaining that it is the support of the community that helps keep the sailors motivated to succeed within their careers.
“When you open your arms, when you embrace this – a small thing like telling someone thank you for your service – that means something to these young men and women," Lee said.
"That's how we're going to keep getting leaders like the people that are sitting here tonight,” he said.
