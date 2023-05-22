SAN DIEGO – The high school robotics teams of Central Union, Calexico and Imperial high schools competed in the First Robotics Competition – San Diego Regional 2023 in late March.
Fifty teams competed in the competition, mostly from all over California but also including robotics teams coming as far from Switzerland, Turkey and Chinese Taipei, said Central Union High School Robotics Team advisor Alex Ortiz.
During the competition, teams start with zero points and play matches in groups of 3-versus-3 teams. During the robo-bouts, which are kind of like obstacle races where teams’ robots have to complete certain tasks, portions of the matches robots are pre-programmed to complete certain tasks, while in other tasks the robots are manned by the school’s teams.
As the teams compete against each other, they rack up “ranking points” and “average match points” as an “alliance,” Ortiz said.
“This, in turn, allows them to move up the ‘Ranks,’” he said. “After 75 qualifying matches are completed the Top 8 ranked teams move on to the playoffs.”
According to Ortiz, by the end of the competition the Central Robotics team ranked 32 out of 50, Calexico’s team ranked 37 out of 50, and the Imperial team ranked 40 out of 50.
Robotics teams advisors at Imperial and Calexico high schools were contacted but did not respond by press time.
“Seeing how involved the kids as they get into it makes it all worthwhile,” Ortiz said.
