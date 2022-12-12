IMPERIAL – Christmas in a Small Town serves as the city of Imperial’s holiday Market Days event, featuring vendors, performances, food, and more. Each year, the city hosts Market Days events in the months of October, December, February and March.
What started as a quite tradition in 2007, has grown to expand over several city blocks, where thousands of attendees turn out to celebrate culture and commerce in downtown Imperial, according to the city of Imperial website.
This year was no exception, with the City of Imperial adding the addition of hosting the State of the City during the event, where they bid farewell to the outgoing Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale after 21 years of serving on the Imperial City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.