Imperial's Open Air Market Day

The vendor booths that were set up during an open air farmers market on Friday at the Lisa Tucker Center in Imperial. The next market here will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 14. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Diana Alvarez, of Imperial, speaks to a customer at the Allie & Me Artisan Soaps booth during an open air farmers market on Friday at the Lisa Tucker Center in Imperial. Alvarez created Allie & Me about four years ago for her granddaughter’s sensitive skin. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Vendors stand by their booths during an open air farmers market on Friday at the Lisa Tucker Center in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Alyssa Diaz, of Imperial, (right) passes a plate from the Tacos Alex food cart to Patricia Dagalea, of Imperial, during an open air farmers market on Friday at the Lisa Tucker Center in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Bethamee Garcia, of Heber, (left) watches as customers shop at her booth, Fabrically Inclined, during an open air farmers market on Friday at the Lisa Tucker Center in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Attendees walk by the vendor booths set up during an open air farmers market on Friday at the Lisa Tucker Center in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Stop watching this discussion.