IMPERIAL — The Department of Parks and Recreation proposed lighting improvements for Sunset Park, which were approved by the Imperial City Council during a meeting held Wednesday, January 18, in Imperial.
The Imperial City Council approved the proposal with a unanimous vote. The project will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the document within the agenda item.
The item was presented by Imperial Director of Parks Anthony Lopez, who said that the most cost-effective lighting method to add to the park would be LED lighting similar to what it currently has around the basketball court and playground.
Per the agenda item, the current budget will allow for the addition of two lights starting with the Northwest Field. The Quad head fixtures would create lighting for the infield and surrounding areas on the west side of the park. City staff also intends to incorporate tie-in points for future lighting additions.
