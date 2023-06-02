Important Salton Sea restoration legislation passes Senate floor

SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday, May 31, the California State Senate passed Senate Bill 583, authored by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego).
According to a press release from Sen. Padilla’s office, representing the 18th Senate District, the bill creates the Salton Sea Conservancy to unify the state’s efforts to expedite preservation project delivery, protect residents’ health, and foster ecological recovery in the area.
“The environmental calamity at the Salton Sea is decades in the making,” Sen. Padilla said in the release. “It is going to take unprecedented collaboration at all levels of governmental to adequately address this challenge. A conservancy would strengthen that necessary coordination and give local voices greater control in how limited state resources are spent addressing this crisis.”
SB 583 would create the Salton Sea Conservancy, tasking it with coordinating management of all conservation projects in the region to restore the shrinking sea and reducing the negative health impact the Sea imposes, the release reads.
“The Salton Sea is on life support, but a lack of coordination between the different members of its health team is hampering its recovery,” Frank Ruiz, director of Audubon California’s Salton Sea Program, said in the release. “A conservancy would provide a single administrative umbrella to improve coordination between the Salton Sea Authority and other government agencies, tribes, as well as community and conservation organizations, allowing them to work more effectively together to save the Salton Sea. The lives of thousands of local residents and the survival of bird species cherished across the continent are at stake. We must get this right.”
Per the press release, SB 583 has received bipartisan support and passed out on a 39-0 vote. The bill now heads Assembly. More information about SB 583 can be found at the provided link https://sd18.senate.ca.gov/news/senator-padilla-introduces-legislation-create-salton-sea-conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.