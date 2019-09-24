110 IN THE SHADE: Career Days

Get ready. This week is set for Career Days. It’s on school calendars across the country, and I learned about it because the Calexico Preschool is participating. Starting a little early, a family member asks? These kids are still certified space cadets, she argued. I had to grant that the attention span of 3- and 4-year-old children is a bit short, several seconds maybe. However, it’s never too early to get kids interested in an occupation, or is it?
It’s not new that the Calexico Fire Department sends a full size fire truck to thrill the kids. This has been going on for years, and the visiting firefighter is on call the entire time. Sometimes they must leave before the planned visit is actually over. I mention this so you won’t worry and think the firefighter is joking with the kids while someone’s house burns down.
You should see the photos of these half pints in a firefighter’s gear. They are swallowed up by the personal protective equipment, as it’s known. If a child was wearing the full complement of equipment, it’d weigh 70 pounds, and little Johnny would never be found again.
Our local emergency personnel include police and EMTs (emergency medical technicians), as well as firefighters. Children can choose to dress up as construction workers, nurses, veterinarians, teachers, doctors and even stockbrokers. The latter are glued to their mobile phones and Cramer’s Mad Money on MSNBC. I’ve got a good stock pick, they yell. The kids playing teacher are telling the other kids to be quiet and sit in a circle so they can read them a story. None of the other children pay attention as they are playing out their career choice roles. Life as usual.
One aspect of Career Days I really support is the going to college message. I don’t think preschools or kindergartens are too early to start kids (and their parents) thinking that they will go to college. I’m biased. I taught at SDSU-IV for 29 years. However, there are other constructive choices. I’m for trade schools and apprenticeships, too.
Due to factory closures and the downplaying of manual labor, technical or vocational education has fallen out of favor. The State of California, however, is investing hundreds of millions in community colleges where students can obtain technical, job-focused skills. Health care is an area where jobs can pay well, and a four-year degree is unnecessary. Still, I wouldn’t discourage children from dressing up as nurses or doctors. Astronauts, too. An abundance of choices and opportunities are the goals. Let a thousand minds bloom.
We live in a county where going to college isn’t expected, whether it be SDSU, Imperial Valley College or UC Berkeley. I recall that there existed a local coalition of educators to create a going-to-college culture. Perhaps, it is ongoing. I hope so. Money is often an obstacle for local students; however, lots of financial aid is available, especially if grades are good. Yes. The Ivy League schools would love to have you if you are a promising student.
So here’s the schedule. Monday: We are college bound. Wear a university shirt. Tuesday: Going to college is super. Dress up as your favorite superhero. Wednesday: On track for success. Dress up in your favorite exercise clothes. Thursday: Dress up for success. Dress up as your future career or dream job. Friday: We have big dreams. Dress up in your favorite PJs. Can’t wait!
Richard Ryan is at rryan@sdsu.edu
