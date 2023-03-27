EL CENTRO – Our Lady of the Valley (OLOV) Catholic Parish celebrated its first “Lady Day" event, the new inaugural patronal feast day, held Saturday, March 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church in El Centro.
Each Catholic community has a patronal feast where they celebrate a mystery of Christ’s life, or that of historical Catholic people of honor labeled as "saints" by the Roman Catholic Church, in a particular way, said the Rev. Edward Horning, associate pastor of OLOV.
The recently coined "Our Lady of the Valley" – a merger, in practice and parish councils as of 2022, of both of El Centro's Catholic churches, St. Mary and Our Lady of Guadalupe in El Centro – the parish's church’s patronal feast every year is the Catholic feast of "The Annunciation," which commemorates, as Catholics believe, the angel Gabriel being sent from God to the Virgin Mary, Rev. Horning said.
The list of the new event's happenings began at 8 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. and included a morning service, kickball tournament, corn hole tournament, beer garden, kids' zone, car show, food stands, and a performance by Sunshine Ballet Folkorico. Patrons were able to purchase tickets for use at the food stands and games.
“We hope to get a lot of people but if we get hundreds that would be great,” Rev. Horning said.
Horning said he hopes the event brings a more unified community, hospitality to visitors, and renewal in the hearts of believers, "especially after the pandemic, building up the community even more so than before."
The Rev. Mark Edney, pastor for Our Lady of the Valley Parish, said the feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe falls on December 12 annually, where a procession usually takes place. January 1 is St. Mary’s feast day.
Though there are various Marian feasts on the Catholic calendar throughout the year, Rev. Edney said “(OLOV) will continue to celebrate (the two feast days), but we needed a new feast day for the parish of Our Lady of the Valley and The Annunciation seems like the perfect time. ... beautiful weather, not too much heat, and no bugs."
The Rev. Edney said since the COVID-19 pandemic, the local church hasn’t been able to celebrate any feasts.
“(Lady Day) is the first fiesta we’ve had,” he said.
Edney said he hopes people remember the good times and see that the good times are resuming.
Sylvia Marroquin – parishioner and volunteer for Our Lady of the Valley, St. Mary's School business manager, and Mayor Pro Tem for the City of El Centro – said the Lady Day event was "nice to bring the community together."
“We appreciate the hard work of the committee and volunteers that helped make this event fun and entertaining for everyone," Marroquin said.
"We look forward to another successful event next year to commemorate this feast day for our Catholic parishes of El Centro,” she said.
