Incarcerated Persons medical emergency at Imperial County Jail

EL CENTRO – On Wednesday, June 7 at approximately 8:00 p.m., eight male incarcerated persons were found to be experiencing medical emergencies in a jail module at the Imperial County Sheriff’s Regional Adult Detention Facility.
Correctional staff immediately provided life saving measures to the individuals along with the assistance of certified emergency medical personnel, according to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).
According to the ICSO release, the male subjects were transported to two local area hospitals for advanced emergency care. Three of the subjects were taken for precautionary medical measures. The incarcerated persons were in stable condition prior to leaving the jail facility, the release reads.
The identity of the individuals involved are being withheld at this time pending investigation.
All eight incarcerated persons involved have been released from the hospital and are in the care and custody of the Imperial County Jail at this time, per the release.
An investigation was immediately initiated. During this investigation at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, another male subject was found unresponsive in a separate jail module at the same facility, the release states.
Correctional staff immediately attempted life saving measures to the individual with the assistance of emergency medical personnel. Despite all emergency medical efforts, the individual was later pronounced deceased at a local area hospital, the release reads. The identity of the 33-year-old male individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.
“This is an active, on-going investigation, which is protocol for all in-custody deaths and critical incidents by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office,” the release reads. “This is done in order to determine the cause and manner of death. The findings and results of this extensive investigation are expected to take time to be concluded.”
“Preliminary information indicates that these subjects were exposed to an illicit substance,” the release reads.
“The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the safety and care of all Incarcerated Person’s at our facility,” it reads. “The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office extends our sincere sympathies to the family and those affected by this death.”
