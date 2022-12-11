IMPERIAL COUNTY — As Imperial County Sheriff's Office’s Undersheriff Fred Miramontes prepares to take over his new role as Sheriff in the upcoming year, Miramontes announced a plan to focus on rural communities within the county.
During a recent interview, Miramontes announced who he has chosen to be his Undersheriff for his upcoming term: Chief Deputy of Correctional Facilities and ICSO Public Information Officer Robert Benavidez.
Miramontes won his bid for Imperial County Sheriff back in the General Election primaries held June 7, when he bested challenger Hilton W. Smith, Miramontes gaining 13,877 votes – a whopping 74.01% – to Hilton's 4,873 votes (25.99%) of the 18,750 votes cast in June, according to the primary General Election final results posted by the Imperial County Registrar of Voters on June 30, 2022.
In an interview on Dec. 8, Miramontes said he planned to initially start with focusing on establishing a stronger presence in rural schools by creating more liaison officers for those schools. Miramontes said he hopes that this will help students develop a positive relationship with the rural community’s youth, so they can better attend to their needs so as to deter a life of crime for the youth.
“I am hoping in the first few months of the year to see those liaison officers in the rural schools,” Miramontes said.
Additionally, Miramontes said he would be having greater participation in the advisory committee established in the rural communities, such as Ocotillo and Salton City.
“One of the things I want to do is have a greater presence in those advisory committees … to hear firsthand from our citizens in the rural areas," Miramones said, "and have their concerns heard and start to address them.”
Miramonte said his final goal in his first term would be to develop stronger bonds between the different law enforcement communities in Imperial County, from federal law enforcement agencies down to the city police departments.
With Miramontes boasting more than 45 years of law enforcement experience, Miramontes said he had the experience necessary to help bring them together.
Miramontes said he began his law enforcement career in the city of Brawley as a part-time clerk for its police department, eventually working his way up through being a dispatcher until finally becoming a Brawley Police Officer.
Miramontes said he stayed in Brawley for about four years when, in the late '70s, a position in the California Highway Patrol opened up, which he took to become a Highway Patrol Officer.
Miramontes spent 29 years serving in the Highway Patrol, when in 2007 Sheriff Raymond Loera asked him to be his Undersheriff after functioning without one for the previous six months.
Miramontes said he accepted the position as Undersheriff, and for 16 years Loera and Miramontes served as Imperial County’s first Hispanic Sheriff and Undersheriff, a fact that is only overshadowed by Miramontes' excitement over being elected Sheriff.
“For me, it's going to be a highlight of my career," Miramontes said. "I want to thank all the citizens in Imperial Valley for their support and giving me that opportunity to serve them as their sheriff.”
Miramontes said it was important to him to choose a leader as Undersheriff from inside the Sheriff’s Office in order to encourage his deputies as well as provide avenues of growth for those individuals.
Miramontes went on to say Benavidez has the personality, desire, and connections necessary to create a collaboration in our communities and raise the bar in those relationships.
When asked to comment on Dec. 10, Benavidez expressed his excitement at his upcoming promotion.
“I’m both honored and humbled to serve Imperial County in this capacity," the 40-year-old said.
"I look forward to assisting Sheriff Miramontes to continue to progress our office and the services and protections we are able to provide to our community,” he said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.