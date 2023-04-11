BRAWLEY – Inferno restaurant owner, Dr. Brian Tyson, spoke out about how City of Brawley events on Main Street effect his business, accusing the city of not notifying the restaurant of the Cesar Chavez Day event and costing his business money.
The 17th Annual Cesar Chavez Celebration/Nuestras Raices Car Show was held on Saturday, April 1, and was a 13-hour event filled with live music, food, a car show, and awards.
During the Brawley City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 4, Tyson spoke at the meeting during public comment, requesting to be notified of events so he could plan around them, or even participate in them as a beer garden or an alternative stage location.
“I am not against the city or these events … I just also have a business to run,” Tyson said.
Tyson then went on to explain that in addition to blocking traffic and limiting parking in the area, making it harder for customers to reach the restaurant, they additionally placed a taco truck and a stage directly outside of Inferno’s front door.
Inferno had also hired a band to play in their outdoor courtyard, said Tyson, who he was still required pay despite the crowd being barely able to hear them. That band was Holtville City Manager Nick Wells’ band, Big Bad Wolf.
In an interview on Monday, April 10, Wells said the concerts on Cesar Chavez event stage were so loud that they couldn’t perform a mic check, which lead to technical problems during the Big Bad Wolf show at Inferno.
“I could hear them through my headset, but I went out into the crowd to fix it and you couldn’t hear anything," Wells said. "Once they stopped at about 10:45 p.m., then we didn’t have any further problems.”
Tyson expressed further disappointment in the response time of city officials, none of whom responded to his phone calls.
While the city council doesn’t generally respond directly to public comments, Brawley Mayor George Nava made an exception on this occasion, confirming that he had received his calls after the event.
“By the time I got your message it was too late," Nava said. "We will work harder to notify you and the other businesses in the future,” the mayor said.
