CALEXICO – The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity (IM4HI) held a public prayer service for detained persons at the Imperial Regional Detention Center (IRDC), which ended with a call to have a just closing of the center.
IRDC is a temporary holding facility in Calexico that houses individuals who are seeking asylum and awaiting processing or individuals awaiting deportation. The facility is operated in cooperation with Management and Training Corporation, Inc. and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In addition to IM4HI, Border Compassion, Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition, Methodist Church of Calexico, Imperial Liberation Collaboration, Victoria Bomberry of the Muscogee Nation, Calexico Mayor Raúl Ureña, Inland Valley Interfaith Council, El Centro Sikh Temple, and Comité Cívico Del Valle joined in front of the detention center for the prayer service on Thursday, April 27.
Multiple faiths were represented, as members of the Christian, Sikh, Jewish, and Indigenous communities offered prayers and ceremonies to honor those within the detention center, before moving to the Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville to honor the unnamed individuals who passed away on their journey to reach the United States.
The group also had Carlos Murillo, a former detainee at IRDC, give a testimony via phone on his experience within the center, where Murillo was held in solitary confinement for more than a year.
According to IM4HI Regional Organizer Hilda Cruz, nine different organizations have filed civil rights complaints against IRDC, regarding hazardous air, dust, mold, and drinking water contamination.
The prayer session ended with Cruz calling for the closure of the facility, saying the existence of these centers is a violation of human rights.
“We need to learn more about ending immigrant detention and what just closures look like,” Cruz said. “We need to support the plan for not only these six detention facilities, closures, but also the 10 prisons in California.”
“We’re sick of this, I’m sick of this,” Cruz said, “and I need all of your help to end the incarceration of our people,” she said.
