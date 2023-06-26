IPD makes arrests for drug possession with intent to distribute

IMPERIAL – On Wednesday, June 21, around 8:00 p.m., Patrol Officer Mark Janosz with the Imperial Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The stop was made near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 9th Street.
According to a press release from Imperial Police Department, while speaking with the driver, Officer Janosz observed suspected methamphetamine within the ash tray area of the vehicle. The driver and passenger were detained onsite without incident.
Upon further inspection of the vehicle, Officer Janosz located a large cylinder containing a plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine, the release states. Additional drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle. The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine seized during the stop was approximately 9.53 ounces.
The driver was identified as Dorine Willingham, 51, of El Centro, and passenger Karen Pederson, 47 of Imperial, according to the release. Both were booked into the Imperial County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sales and other drug related charges, the release reads. It was also discovered that Willingham was driving with an expired license.
"The Imperial Police Department would like to thank Officer Janosz for his diligence and dedication in keeping the Imperial Community safe," the release reads.
