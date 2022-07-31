IMPERIAL - Imperial Valley Colectivo celebrated its grand opening on July 28. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location at 221 N. Imperial Avenue.
IV Colectivo celebrates in new location
- BY CORISSA IBARRA Special to This Newspaper
