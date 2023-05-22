Fashion, technology, and music have changed a lot since the 1990s, and so has Southwest High School, which opened in 1996.
Teachers at SHS explain how the school has changed since they first started teaching in the school’s early days.
Classes
Jon Hinshaw, a math teacher who has been teaching for 23 years, said that the biggest change he noticed at Southwest is that the classes offered have gone from one path to multiple paths students can take.
Since the 1990s, technology has vastly improved leading to many changes in the way that teachers and students interact and learn.
Carlos Caro, a social science teacher, said that technology has improved the way that students and teachers can communicate despite being away from school.
Hinshaw, like Caro, said that different programs like Google Classroom have improved learning and made it easier for those away from school.
“Now, you can be at school, or be outside of school, and still know what to do,” Hinshaw said.
He also said that the switch to online learning during the pandemic “forced his hand” to pursue that change.
Southwest teacher Michael Becker said that nowadays students have more opportunities for being creative in demonstrating how much they have learned.
“We get to be a lot more innovative in how we deliver content and how we assess how well people have learned it,” Becker said. “It’s no longer just paper and pencil and who’s coming in with answers written on your arm. If you used artificial technology or some website to solve your problem, well, that’s OK because you first had to know how to set it up to figure out which website to use to solve it. You’re learning how to use resources and how to employ skills.”
Safety
A big difference, however, that he has seen in recent years is that students are increasingly concerned with the potential of shootings at school.
“Back in the day it was only fire drills," Caro said. "Today it is common to practice these drills to protect ourselves against the potential of having an armed individual on campus.”
Joyce Sullivan, who has taught mathematics at SHS for 27 years, said that the biggest difference she has noticed between the students of today and then is the fashion trends, which have also affected school safety.
“The guys had the pants that they couldn’t walk straight in and they had to hold up,’’ Sullivan said. “When we were first merging (from Central Union High School), we had metal detectors as the kids came in. There was one time when a kid had a machete down his big baggy pants. That’s how baggy the pants were.”
However, she said that students have “mellowed out” since she started teaching in the 1990s.
She said that you never see things like firecrackers after New Year's Eve and stink bombs inside classrooms nowadays. Instead of mischievousness there are more tardies instead, Sullivan said.
Students
Physics teacher of 22 years, Grant Cutting, said that students are “more polite and respectful.” He said he thinks that students are the same, if not better, in recent times.
Caro said that he thinks students today are less independent.
“Parents have become very invasive in students’ lives," he said. "I think students have become more dependent on adults’ help.”
Cutting said that students today are the same but now are constantly distracted by a smartphone in their hand or headphones. He said he thinks that, despite this, they are all driven by the same motives.
“You want to fit in; you want to be liked, admired, respected, trusted, and loved, which is what everyone wants,” Cutting said.
