Celebrities like Billy Ray Cyrus, Kendall Jenner, George Strait, Lil Nas X and even your great-grandpa have been spotted wearing cowboy hats.
Cowboy hats first originated with the vaqueros. The cowboy hat was designed to protect cowboys from the sun’s rays. There are multiple reasons why each person wears the cowboy hat. Some people wear the cowboy hat for shade, culture, and music.
For students at Southwest High School wearing cowboy hats is a form of inspiration from their family members.
“I just like them. I have family who wear the hats,” said senior Kevin Cancel, 17.
Students don’t take inspiration from celebrities. They are more inspired by their loved ones.
“I don’t look up to celebrities for that. I look up to my family,” said sophomore Jaley Puga, 15.
Students grew an admiration towards their family members embracing their culture.
“My dad grew up on the rancho,” said senior Dante Villegas, 17. “He always had boots and leather. My dad inspired me the most. He supported me the most.”
Students feel like the cowboy hat is more of a custom that comes from families than social media or school trends.
“Families grew up on it. Really all it is, it’s a tradition,” said sophomore Devin Suchma, 15.
Though cowboy hats in general are popular, there are many different styles and preferences. Puga said she prefers tan, natural hats like the George Strait Collection. On the other hand, Cancel and Villegas both said they prefer black cowboy hats.
“I like when they have ornaments on them,” Villegas said.
Students said that they first spotted people wearing cowboy hats in the early weeks when school opened.
“I noticed the second, third, week of school. I feel like people were shy to wear them at first,” Villegas said.
For each individual the cowboy hat has a symbolic meaning. Others created a small fun tradition with their cowboy hats.
“I started wearing them since the pandemic. I would wear the cowboy hats through Zoom calls. I like to call it cowboy Friday,” Villegas said.
