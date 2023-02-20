EL CENTRO – Auditions were held last October. Roles were assigned. Scripts and music were distributed in mid-November. Practice and training went underway. Rigorous rehearsals began.
The Southwest Academy for Visual and Performing Arts presents “The Beauty and the Beast” musical, which will premiere from February 24 to 26 at the Southwest High School Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts.
The performers in the musical are composed of students. The students performing have been preparing for months while the musical production has been almost a year in the making.
This project has a wide range of teachers and professionals working on it as well.
Christopher Spanos is the producer of the Beauty and the Beast musical and is to organize the money allotment for the production. He said for the past few weeks the student cast has been rehearsing three to four days a week, from 2:30 p.m. to as late as 8 p.m.
“(The students) are very dedicated,” Spanos said. “They bought in. They love this. We consider it a capstone piece. Like we built towards this every two years for them to demonstrate their talents and skills in the visual and performing arts.”
Nevaeh Ayala, a senior, is the student director who assists the actors and the director. She said the position can be stressful, but she loves it.
“I take down notes for everything, such as actors' cues, costumes, lighting, sound effects, etcetera,” Ayala said. “I communicate rehearsal dates and times, updates, and other important information with the cast. I’m also in charge of making sure everyone feels comfortable with what they are doing.”
Nicole Byon, a senior, will be part of the violin section of the orchestra. She said it’s been a dream of hers since middle school to perform in the pit.
“I haven't had the opportunity to perform in a musical before, so I’m excited about participating this year,” Byon said. “There are lots of rehearsals and individual practices. It’s a long process, but it’s all for the best outcome.”
Sasha Mendez, a junior, will perform as part of the dance ensemble and as an actress. She said some dancers are acting, which is less familiar to them than dancing.
“I have many roles in the musical because I’m in the dance ensemble, but a few of them are a tavern girl, a villager, a wolf, and I think tableware!” Mendez said, “I’m only a bit nervous about acting. Not dancing, since acting is new to us. We practice our scenes almost every day for hours.”
Around 45 students are currently in the cast. One of the senior students, Kyle Earle, plays a lead role. He said he’s been memorizing his lines and perfecting his singing, dancing, and acting skills with his SAVAPA teachers.
“The role that I am taking in the musical is the rude and egotistical character, Gaston,” Earle said. “With all the SAVAPA shows I have performed in, there has never been a show that is at the same caliber as the musical.”
“It's going to be amazing for this academy of students and their families for this school, this district, and this community,” Spanos said. “It's a special event. It takes a lot of moving parts and a lot of people coming together so it's exciting.”
