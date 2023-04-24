IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College hosted an Alumni, Former and Present IVC Art Faculty in their Juanita Salazar Lowe Art Gallery (JSLAG), highlighting 60 years of art at the college.
IVC planned this exhibit as part of its 60th anniversary, and will feature Alumni, Former and Present IVC faculty-submitted art which they have produced over the years, ranging from sculptures, paintings, photography, and cartoons. Dozens of people attended the show’s opening on Thursday, April 18, which also featured live music and light refreshments.
“We were quite happy to showcase the artist who have worked at the school over the last 60 years,” Carol Hegarty, JSLA gallery director and IVC’s humanities chairperson, said.
Artists included professors like Hegarty, who teaches painting and an art gallery class, and Luis G. Hernandez, who is an adjunct art professor at both IVC and San Diego State University Imperial Valley, and serves as SDSU-IV’s Steppling Art Gallery director.
Hernandez graduated form IVC in 1996, according to the biography posted on Hernandez in the gallery, and in 2006 he co-founded the MexiCali Biennial, a non-profit that grants exposure to local artists, locations, and themes often overlooked in the contemporary arts of Southern California and Mexico.
“During the month of April/May, I participate with work at Best Practice Gallery, San Diego; the Cheech Marin Museum, Riverside; and Centro Cultural Casino, Mexicali,” Hernandez said in his bio.
In addition to the professors, the show also featured local cartoonist and IVC graduate Dave Garcia.
Garcia graduated from IVC in 1971 before going on to work for Warner Bros. Garcia worked on such famed WB properties as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Tick, before starting his own comic series and drawing for dozens of comic books series.
Garcia shared his memories of IVC and directly working with the JSLAG name sake, Juanita Salazar Lowe.
“I first met Mrs. Juanita Lowe in 1970 … it was a real eye-opener to walk into Mrs. Lowe’s classroom," Garcia's biography read.
"The room was bustling with artistic activity with students attending from all over the Valley, but even with all the commotion, you could still tell who was in charge,” Garcia wrote of Lowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.