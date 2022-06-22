IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College celebrated its first Pride flag-raising ceremony on campus with the Proud and Loud event on Tuesday.
IVC’s flagpole, located in front of the Administration building, now waves a Progress Pride Flag designed in 2018 by non-binary American artist Daniel Quasar.
“We strive to be an inclusive, safe, and equity-minded campus, we want to welcome people of all backgrounds,” said Lennor M. Johnson, superintendent, and president of Imperial Valley College. “We want our students to be successful in the only way they can be, as being their authentic self.”
Johnson added that one of the biggest challenges students from the LGBTQ community face is support and highlighted that the institution is an ally to them by offering a safe environment.
“By bringing that awareness and raising a flag we say we want you to feel safe and ask for assistance without any repercussions or backlash,” said Johnson. “We are all allies here.”
This flag also raises visibility in the community and according to Yareli Rivera, director of student development and activities, it also creates a sense of empowerment for students and hopes this can create an impact in the Imperial Valley.
“Historically, they have not been able to be their authentic true selves and we want to create a community and a sense of belonging,” added Rivera. “We also hope with this event, there are more initiatives and equity in the community, and make sure that the people of the Imperial Valley can be their true authentic selves.”
For student Samantha Gonzalez, who is a sophomore at IVC, she feels represented by this ceremony. While walking in the parade at the campus, waving her flag, she mentioned being comfortable expressing her sexuality.
After the flag ceremony, Pride month celebrations followed with a parade and Be Here! Be You! Event, where different associations offered resources for the community, art activities, and concluded with a drag queen show presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.