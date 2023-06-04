EL CENTRO – Strings and voices filled the wonderful acoustics of Saintes Peter and Paul Episcopal Church as the Imperial Valley College Chorus and Chamber Orchestra gave a Free Community Music Concert for locals here on Saturday morning, June 3.
The IVC Chorus and Chamber Orchestra concert marks the end of their school year concerts for 2022-2023, but Director and IVC music professor, Dr. Hope Davis, said she is looking forward to re-starting the groups again in August and new music offerings in the Fall 2023 semester at the college.
During the concert, the 8-person choir regaled the audience with a mix of vocal tunes from contemporary music, oldies, traditional-type Mexican songs, and movie soundtracks such as songs from Encanto and Shrek.
The 8-person Chamber Orchestra plus piano accompanist played a mix of classic tunes, folk songs, and patriotic tunes in honor of the upcoming Independence Day holiday.
“I think the concert went pretty well. I think the students were really enthusiastic about what they were doing,” Davis said. “They put their very best effort into it and I think you can't ask for more, so I think it was really good for them.”
The IVC Chamber Orchestra consisted of violins, violas and a small amount of cellos, with 18 musicians listed on the program. Of those 18, half are listed as part of the “Advanced Ensemble Participants.”
Dr. Davis said some of the Orchestra students are returning students, with some having played in the IVC group for up to six semesters.
In contrast, she said the IVC Chorus is a whole new ensemble each semester. This concert and spring 2023 semester marked the first time since Davis has been teaching at IVC that the IVC Chorus was a mostly male choir, the director said.
“They were very brave at the beginning of the semester so I was very, very happy about that,” Davis said of the chorus. “The new chorus evolved … so what you hear is what they prepared from the beginning of the semester only.”
Davis said being in the music program helps students come out their shells, building “people’s spirit, personalities and their confidence,” she said.
“From the start to the finish they sometimes (become) very different people,” Davis said. “At the beginning they're kind of shy – although this Chorus because it was mostly men were not shy,” Davis laughed. “They got even more confident, let's put it that way. When there's a Chorus of mostly girls at first they're very, very shy and then they open up little by little, but not this semester with the guys.”
“For the orchestra, the beginning groups started from the very scratch of the start, but some of the members of the advanced groups might have been playing (for longer). They’re doing better and better,” she said.
“I really enjoy working with our students and our (local) people,” Davis said. “They're very enthusiastic and they put a lot of heart into it, so when it’s like that it makes me also have heart for them. Also I like to see their joy when they accomplish things.”
While some of the all-adult students of varying ages were slightly nervous prior to the concert, they all said performing in public and for the community made them feel good in different ways.
“I hadn't played in a couple years and I just missed it. I got a violin for my birthday and I thought this might be a fun way to get to play again, and it really is,” said Chamber Orchestra member Kathryn Lira.
“In the small group we have we've gotten really close and getting to play together again is really fun,” she said. “It's nice because I'm with a lot of people I wouldn't normally interact with and its really cool to be around people that also enjoy that same type of music and want to work toward the same goal together (to sound good in the concert).”
Lira said participating in music “does something” to her, including “really changes my mood.”
“Sometimes I can be in a really terrible mood and I'll go to orchestra and it just helps me get out of it and forget,” Lira said. “It's therapeutic; its' like an outlet.”
Baritone singer Angel Salgado, of Brawley, agreed.
“It's always a great opportunity to get a chance to dive in with everyone else in the same pool of music and give it a go, to lift people with my heart or to be lifted with someone else's heart or something in their voice,” Salgado said.
“I think being on stage is a great chance to be validated. It's always a chance to break the ice ... I always get like a new surge of energy because I get this proud moment to lift people with the energy that I have on stage,” he said. “I believe that if I'm singing from the heart that's going to resonance with somebody else in some way.”
The elder members of the groups also agreed.
“I think you get a feeling of being part of a community (which is) one of the ways we keep ourselves going and build relationships,” violinist Marilyn Moskowitz, of El Centro, said. “And also, music leads to higher brain functioning.”
“Since I was a child I've always liked to sing and I've always been singing in community programs,” alto singer Blanca Valenzuela, of El Centro, said.
“I really like to participate in community programs to transmit and show people how to live together,” she said. “It's something very nice, for the community to live together — it's the only thing I can give — happiness, help people feel good, it's something wonderful. It's the best thing I can do.”
Each student also ‘sang’ the praises of their teacher, Dr. Davis, pointing out that her patient nature is part of what makes her a “great teacher,” they said.
“I want to thank Dr. Davis has been my music instructor throughout my IVC career; she's always present, always patient, and always gave me a chance to be a leader in class, take the first step, and sing loud, whether it’s good or bad,” Salgado said. “I love having that opportunity.”
“Hope is a great teacher and she's very dedicated, and we do it,” Moskowitz said. “This is a really good program, people can start as beginners.”
“I'm very content with the (music) program here. I like it, love it and we have a great teacher,” Valenzuela said. “It doesn't matter what age you are; I'm 72 and (doing music) makes me feel like I'm 28 or 15 years old because I'm doing something that comes from my soul.”
“I invite the whole community to come see us, help us, be with us and unite with us through music,” Valenzuela said. “It's something wonderful,” she said.
In addition to the IVC Chorus and Chamber Orchestra, Davis said IVC will be continuing to develop a mariachi program at the college.
For more information on the IVC Chorus, Chamber Orchestra check Fall 2023 semester class offerings at imperia.edu. For more information on the upcoming IVC Mariachi, email Dr. Hope Davis at hope.davis@imperial.edu and hopealda@gmail.com.
