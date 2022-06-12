IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College closed the graduation season in the region that started in May; along with neighboring community colleges and institutions, that celebrated the return to in-person commencements after COVID-19 restrictions.
IVC ceremonies took place on Saturday at DePaoli Gymnasium held at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The institution registered 1,930 applications and 1,131 unduplicated degree applications for Fall, Winter, Spring, and Summer terms, of which 662 students have submitted their intent to participate in the commencement ceremony. According to the institution, a record number of graduate students was reached this semester.
The number is expected to grow as the Admissions and Records office continued to receive applications until June 10.
The program included an introduction by Betsy Lane, dean of Arts, Letters and Learning Services, a Pledge of Allegiance by Itzel Landeros, president-elect of the Associated Student Government, a welcome address by Lennor M. Johnson, superintendent, and president, Associated Students Commencement address by Javier A. Melara, president of the Associated Student Government, presentation of American Legion Awards by Raymond Gonzalez, 2nd vice commander of Post #60 Brawley, conferral of degrees by David Drury, interim vice president for Academic Services and Karla A. Sigmond, president of the Board of Trustees, the announcement of candidates by Victor Torres, acting vice president for Student Services and Equity and Efrain Silva, dean of Economic and Workforce Development and presentation of A.A. and A.S. degrees by the Board of Trustees.
The Commencement ceremony closed with the interpretation of the Alma Mater by IVC Choral Ensemble and a recession.
