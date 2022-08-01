IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College Foundation was awarded a scholarship grant of $11,250.00 from the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. The institution shared on Thursday that full-time students of Mexican nationality origin with a 3.0 GPA and above are eligible to apply. The maximum amount per student is $500.00 and interested students are encouraged to apply. For more information contact the IVC foundation office at (760) 355-6113 or email Monica Rogers at monica.rogers@imperial.edu.
IVC Foundation awarded scholarship from Mexican Consulate
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
