IVEDC in IID’s doghouse over fake letter

IMPERIAL — When the Imperial Irrigation District board meets in closed session Tuesday, at least one director is sure the question of a forgery charge against Sean Wilcock, Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. vice president of business development, will be discussed but not necessarily pursued.
This follows a report of IID General Manager Henry Martinez sending a letter dated May 11 to IVEDC President and CEO Tim Kelley regarding recent Wilcock’s recent conduct.
The letter references a May 4 email exchange between Wilcock and Shields in which the former requested “a document or statement that speaks to the Valley’s water security” for the sake of reassuring the developers of a potential hydrogen production project.
“This would be something they will share with their personnel to dispel all concerns with their ability to secure the water they’ll need for the life of their project,” Wilcock wrote.
Shields replied indicating the project would have to go through the district’s normal interim water supply policy (IWSP) process. That would involve a letter of general request or inquiry that IID could respond to and address the points of the IWSP.
Shields also said she could add some sort of statement to that letter about IID’s senior water rights and not being subject to any cuts or shortages under the existing federal guidelines.
“That’s probably as far as we can go right now given the unprecedented drought and the existing EDP/water rights litigation,” she added. “Any long-term certainly would be authorized in a water supply agreement approved by the board and subject to specific terms and conditions.”
The trouble started in Martinez’s eyes with Wilcock’s reply, which included a letter he indicated was previously provided by Shields on behalf of IID. The letter was dated Feb. 14, 2018, and directed to Jeff Malin, a specialist working for the governor on economic development, and referenced “Project Nomad.” It included Shield’s signature.
“Is the attached letter still accurate and useable?” Wilcock asked. “Is it something you allow us to share with our developers when needed?”
The problem was, according to Martinez, Shields was unfamiliar with Project Nomad and neither wrote nor signed the letter she was being asked to approve.
“The above discovery led to a heated telephone exchange between Ms. Shields and Mr. Wilcock,” Martinez wrote. “When confronted with these inconsistencies, Mr. Wilcock admitted he had recycled prior draft letters written by Ms. Shields for other specific projects, edited them for a different project and then copied, cut and pasted Ms. Shields’ signature from another document -- all without her permission or consent!”
Martinez said the situation “raises the most fundamental concerns about IID’s continued participation and business relationship with IVEDC” and that he had instructed staff that the district’s recently authorized financial contributions to IVEDC be put on hold.
The IID on May 4 approved awarding $100,000 to the IVEDC — $75,000 for membership and $25,000 for the Energy Summit.
Those payments will remain on hold at least until the board of directors has a chance to discuss the matter in closed session Tuesday.
IID Director Norma Sierra Galindo said typically in a situation like this the legal team will offer recommendations, though it is the board’s decision what action to pursue.
While Galindo said she is sure the topic of Wilcock being charged for forgery will be discussed, she is pretty sure this would not happen.
Kelley said the real story to him is how and why the letters were released to the media, believing that was not the intent.
“That’s the story,” Kelley said repeatedly, adding he himself did not receive the IID’s response letter until after the media had received it.
Kelley on Thursday said the letter sent to Shields was meant to be a draft and nothing else, though he conceded forging the water manager’s signature was an “oversight.”
Kelley said the $100,000 being withheld by IID is obviously very important, as it helps bring in projects that result in more water being used and jobs.
Wilcock’s attempt to apologize for his lapse in judgment, including an email sent that same day admitting to the misrepresentation raises fundamental questions about IID’s relationship IVEDC, Martinez told Kelley in his letter.
“This trust has been eviscerated by this evidence of deceit and misrepresentation,” Martinez wrote.
Martinez questioned how IID could trust that this has not happened on other occasions and for what other issues since the forgery was done in a matter of a few hours.
Martinez told Kelley that he must examine the IVEDC records to verify the authenticity of all IID sourced communications, and copies of such documents must be forwarded to the IID by the end of today.
Any questionable documents should be highlighted for IID’s review, and the documents should be delivered to Martinez’s office in Imperial.
He advised Kelley that IVEDC is not to have contact with any IID employee until after the May 18 board of director’s meeting.
“I trust that you understand the profoundly difficult situation Mr. Wilcock has created for IID, and realize that the district’s confidence and trust in IVEDC are gone,” Martinez wrote.
