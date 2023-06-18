BRAWLEY – The Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) kicked off its annual Imperial Valley Economic Energy Summit with a Sponsor Appreciation BBQ social held at Las Chabela’s Restaurant in Brawley on Wednesday, June 14.
The event hopes to facilitate networking and negotiation between contractors in various renewable energy sectors, industrial construction, farming, and mining fields.
Sponsors for the event included Ormat Technologies, Gafcon, Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Precopio, Alpha Employment Training, RWE, SoCal Gas, Southwest Security, CalEthos, and ChemTreatment.
“I want to thank you very much all for your contribution to our county and for the work that you’re doing to try to invest and create and industry out here as well as opportunities for the people of Imperial County,” said Brawley Mayor George Nava in a welcome message to visiting sponsors and developers.
According to IVEDC CEO Timothy Kelley, this is the 15th year the Summit is being held.
“When we first had the idea of putting this conference on, people said that there would never be renewable energy in Imperial County,” Kelley said, responding with examples of existing renewable energy at the time such as geothermal energy. “Now here we are, really leaders in many things.”
Carmen Rene of Energy Source Minerals announced that they have has signed an optic agreement with the Ford Motor Company. Energy Source Materials is currently in the process of securing funds to start construction on their prospective facility.
Kelley and other speakers clearly called for investments from hotel companies, a crucial element in bolstering the Imperial County’s future capacity for economic growth and revenue, speakers said.
Both the kick-off event and the conference held Thursday, June 15 and Imperial Valley College have greatly exceeded attendance expectations.
“Imperial Valley has become a leader in renewable energy, but it wasn’t without effort” Kelley said. “We’ve come a long ways from having no solar energy to leading the state and the nation in solar.” He says the added jobs the newly established lithium industry will add to the economy, creating more opportunity to attract more investors.
“Our goal is to keep as much of that here in Imperial County and be competitive internationally,” Kelley said. IVEDC will be focusing on early career training and pathways, as well as offering paid internships in order to ensure the strong workforce necessary for its future endeavors.”
