Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 103F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear. Windy early. Low 74F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 99F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.