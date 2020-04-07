IVP’s annual Football Preview takes 1st in state news awards

EL CENTRO – Imperial Valley sports may be on hiatus, but that did not stop this newspaper from recently earning a win for its sports coverage from the California News Publishers Association.
On March 31, CNPA announced Imperial Valley Press had been awarded first place in the category of Special Sports Section for its 2019 High School Football Preview.
It was the second time in three years the special project, which publishes in August, placed first in the awards, last winning in 2018. The paper did not submit any entries in 2019.
CNPA’s Special Sports Section category was open to daily newspapers of all sizes. This year’s other four finalists were the San Jose Mercury News/East Bay Times, the Santa Maria Times, the Los Angeles Times and the (Palm Springs) Desert Sun.
The newspaper also was a finalist in the category of Sports Feature Story for dailies with a circulation of 15,000 and under, placing third for its May 31, 2019, article on Brawley para athlete Juan Rodriguez.
The newspaper also took third place for column writing.
“I am very proud to work with such a talented and creative team,” said IVP General Manager Alexis Singh. “These awards reflect a lot of long days as well as how much of themselves they each put into their work.”
Two other local publications were recognized in this year’s CNPA awards as well. The Calexico Chronicle earned a fourth place award for writing and a fifth for breaking news among weeklies in the 11,001-25,000 circulation group. Brawley’s Desert Review earned two fourth-place nods and three fifth places among weeklies with circulations 4,300 or less.
This year’s contest received 2,969 entries from 168 print, digital and campus publications. The Digital Contest, now in its second year, saw the number of entries increase to 590 this year from 453 last, CNPA said.
Last year, the contest received 3,076 entries from 177 print, digital and campus publications.
The awards were to be presented at the California Journalism Awards Gala, scheduled for May 16 in Long Beach. However, CNPA directors decided to cancel the event as caution and restriction increase over large gatherings and travel issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of the gala, CNPA will publish a glossy magazine honoring the winners in early June.
Award plaques will be shipped directly to publications that placed first and second in the contest categories.
Certificates will be mailed to all individual winners who placed first through fifth.
