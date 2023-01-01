Today

Cloudy and windy with rain this morning...then becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.