Happy New Year! In keeping with tradition, here are the Top 10 stories as reported by our own known and beloved IVP in 2022 for you to read in 2023.
#10 – Physician Vo facing state complaint
The medical offices of Dr. Tien Tan Vo, who many of us in the Valley know as a do-gooder, were searched twice by federal authorities over a 15-month period which stretched between October 2020 (FBI) and September 2021 (FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security).
According to an IVP article in January 2022, the raids had to do with accusations of gross negligence in a complaint filed with the state Medical Board, according to their records. The complainant, identified by this newspaper in interviews as Dennis Flannigan and his late wife Sandra, were both Imperial Valley residents at the time of the incident; a dog bite in Mexico in August 2019 which the elderly couple came to Vo for treatment. The complaint was filed Dec. 6, 2020 and alleges failure to maintain adequate and accurate records and general unprofessional conduct.
#9 – Mexicali paralyzed following violent incidents
A crime wave that hit Mexicali, Baja California hard in August 2022, leaving vehicles enflamed and roads closed, sparking heavy police activity and a fearful state near and far as similar incidents were reported in Rosarito, Tecate, Ensenada and Tijuana. The violence was reportedly due to cartel threats against the government.
In Mexicali, group of armed individuals threatened a bus driver and passengers to step out of the vehicle over Calzada Independencia in front of the IMSS 28 Clinic, lighting the bus on fire as the passengers and driver left. This was one of at least ten incidents where on-fire vehicles were reported in Mexicali, with the city as Baja California’s capitol being hardest hit. In total about 24 vehicles burned throughout the state.
Several business, schools and recreation spaces were closed throughout B.C. to secure their citizens. U.S. government employees in the areas effected were instructed to shelter in place. The Mexican National Guard was called-in to these points of violence.
Former Mexican Senator Jaime Bonilla stated the violence was due to retaliation by the drug cartels for the Mexican government not following through with deals made to the cartels by the government, according to reports in Adelante Valle. Per our Spanish-language newspaper, those accusations were neither proven nor unfounded, but Bonilla was reprimanded by his political party for speaking about them publicly. Only about three of those 24 burning vehicle incidents were ever taken to trial, with Mexican authorities not revealing the names or releasing arrest photos of the detainees. Many were transferred to Mexico City.
#8 – Deputy killed in crash not using lights and siren
A tragic traffic accident took the life of Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony Redondo, 25, in an on-duty crash on July 26, 2021, it took about a year or more for details to start being released regarding the collision that killed Redondo and injured six others in the pickup truck which he collided with in his ICSO squad car.
According to an early June 2022 IVP article, a California Highway Patrol report states that Redondo was traveling west on Aten in a marked Chevrolet Tahoe SUV and did not stop for a stop sign, colliding with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup hauling a trailer, which was traveling south on Forrester Road. Redondo was responding to a call for service in Seeley at approximately 7:10 p.m. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
The six farmworkers in the Silverado – brothers Manuel Orozco III, 33, and Andres Orozco, 27, both of Seeley, as well as Imperial residents Jesus Ruelas, 31, Sergio Ruelas, 27, Luis Amarillas, 18, and Trent Cox, 18 – also sustained injuries, with Cox, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, being thrown from the pickup, suffering injuries including a collapsed lung and second- and- third-degree burns to his right arm.
Later that month, more details surfaced regarding the crash as the groups’ attorney spoke to IVP regarding the extent of their injuries and more specifics regarding the report and their lawsuit against the County, which made for our #11 story of 2022.
Per the CHP report, the later Redondo did not have the vehicle’s emergency lights and siren on as he entered the intersection in Seeley at 96 miles per hour. The six men in the pickup during the collision all worked for CMC Harvesting and were traveling south on Forrester Road, returning to the location where they met up for work earlier in the day, per their attorney.
The six’s attorney alleged Andres Orozco – who, aside from Cox, was the only other passenger in the Silverado who was not wearing a seatbelt – still ‘suffered from traumatic brain injuries’ and was “a shell of his former self” at the time of the mid-August article. The attorney added that Orozco was being cared for at home at the time “because state worker’s compensation benefits have not been able to place him in a care facility where he should be.”
#7 – El Centro hospital locked down due to threat
Long before the city council takeovers, the “turnaround” companies coming in, and the ‘all Valley babies will now be born in Brawley’ issues, El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) was making news for a “credible threat” which put the hospital on lockdown in late May of 2022.
El Centro Police officers responded to the hospital at about 8 a.m. following reports that a man had entered the facility “and made a vague threat of his intentions to harm an unspecific staff member,” according to the May 25 article.
Officers were able to locate the man at an undisclosed location with the aid of hospital staff, but he was not arrested as it was determined he suffers from mental illness and did not have any weapons on his person.
Then-CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward kept the community updated via Facebook feeds, ending the lockdown at about 12:40 p.m. that day after the police investigation was completed.
Dr. Edward stated on social media that there were rumors on social media that the threat came from a hospital staff member but that those were false.
#6 – One dead, another injured in El Centro gun battle
A June 5 staff report states one male juvenile in his late teens perished at ECMRC after suffering a gunshot wound while a second person, a Hispanic male adult, was also wounded by gunshot, was airlifted to another hospital. According to an ECPD press release, police were dispatched at about 11:54 p.m. to the 400 block of Heil Avenue in El Centro where the gunshots were heard, stemming from a house party-gone-more-than-rowdy. Eyewitnesses placed the two victim-suspects at a house party were they “got into an argument that escalated” and “the altercation spilled into the street, where the shootings occurred,” per ECPD.
#5 – County airport adding flights to Vegas
With big airlines like Southwest making disastrous headlines at the end of 2022 due to flight cancellations, Imperial County Airport enjoyed a positive note when the commuter airline which serves our area announced it began offering flights to Las Vegas on May 24.
After Southern Airways Express, which services flight in Imperial County, acquired Mokulele Airlines more than three years ago it began providing daily flights to Los Angeles. With added flights to Vegas in May and Southern’s Essential Air Service contract with the County of Imperial being renewed another four years as of May, it looks like brighter skies are ahead for flights from and to Imperial County.
Since 2019, Imperial has been one of the top-performing communities in all of SAE’s Essential Air Service program, according to that May 2022 press release.
Yet ultimately the romance of Sin City skies from Imperial did not quite last, as the County Board of Supervisors voted to switch Southern’s secondary hub from Las Vegas to Phoenix for logistical reasons, with Southern’s Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari stating that a “combination of elevation and heat during departure (from Las Vegas) is leading to longer, more turbulent return flights that is then affecting flights to Los Angeles International Airport.”
[So LA wants our water but can’t take the heat from LV flights for us…interesting.]
The switch of hubs from Vegas to Phoenix was approved 3-1 by the County BOS, with Supervisor Ryan Kelley absent during the vote and Chairman Jesus Escobar casting the only dissenting vote.
Southern Airway Express’ service agreement with the County of Imperial, which started May 1, 2022, will continue until April 30, 2026.
#4 – From the boarder to Harvard: CHS student accepted with a record lowest rate
Calexico High School alum Ivanna Garibay, a first-generation student, was accepted to Harvard University in June 2022 to the Harvard Class of 2026 amid one of the Ivy League university’s lowest acceptance rate at 3.19%.
The daughter of single-mother Berenice Cienfuegos have been “crossing borders and making sacrifices to seek better” opportunities for most of their lives.
Garibay the Calexico bookworm, er, Bulldog achieved her childhood goal and dream of getting into Harvard, saying she feels “like I can inspire other Latinas, that they can see themselves through me and others that have gone” on to be accepted into prestigious universities.
“I got Mexicali and Calexico into Harvard, and they’re going to be recognized over there,” the new Harvard Pilgrim said. “Don’t underestimate yourself, you need to be sure that you have the potential to make a change,” she said.
#3 – Frantic search ends tragically
A few-days-long search on an April 2022 weekend ended when authorities found the body of 20-year-old Salma Vega, of El Centro, at the bottom of the Pine Valley Creek Bridge on Interstate 8 near Descanso in San Diego County.
The search began Sunday evening as her vehicle was found near the bridge. Vega’s body was located at about 8:45 a.m. on Monday, April 10, with El Cajon Office CHP saying “she jumped off.” El Centro Police Logs stated “a woman called police about 8 p.m. Sunday to report her niece had sent a text message stating ‘goodbye and no longer wants to live.’” ECPD logs also stated “Vega had a history of depression and the message was a group text to family members.”
Unfortunate. More on this in Number One.
#2 – Brawley High baseball turmoil; cops respond; some parents in uproar
Parents spoke out at a Brawley Union High School District board meeting in the spring of 2022 amid incidents which involved BUHS varsity baseball coaches and players after Brawley police were called to a team practice on March 4.
The initial altercation occurred when an assistant coach allegedly “charged a player in front of other players,” one parent told the board. No arrests were made but the coach was reportedly the aggressor and terminated by the school.
The following day police were called to the school regarding an argument where parents disagreed regarding their children being “benched during a baseball game for not having attended practice,” stated Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran.
After a Wednesday board meeting, parents – who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation against their children on the team – alleged Head Coach Pedro Carranza was abusive to players. One parent at the board meeting said coaches alleged some coaches accused their players of using and selling marijuana.
Independently, several players approached BUHS Athletic Director Billy Brewer on March 1 also making complaints about abuse by Carranza. The player allegations led to some coaches and other players’ retaliation against the players who went to Brewer, parents told IVP. Parents stated the impact on players “has been devastating.”
Let this one be a lesson that the truth always comes out, so — schools, local entities with things to hide, community members who like to play dirty — you might as well come clean and tell us early and often before things escalate into something much bigger, because the more time you let it simmer, it generally only makes things worse.
#1 – Twin tragedies claim beloved mother and daughter
From unfortunate to tragic, more light was shone on the reasons behind Salma Vega’s suicide.
The 20-year-old’s leap from a San Diego County bridge on April 3 was due to being “distraught” over her mother, Rose Jaime Campos, being found beaten to death in the fall of 2021 in her residence, east of Imperial, a family member told IVP.
The family were displeased with how the death of Campos, 43, was being handled by the county Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices, they said, and are seeking prosecution of a man they consider a suspect in what they see as an act of domestic violence.
“They have done nothing. They keep telling us ‘There’s not enough (evidence); there’s not enough,’” said Isabel Reyna, Campos’ twin sister. “It’s been six months and we’ve been seeking justice for my sister.”
When asked if her mother’s death had an impact on Vega’s actions, the deceased 20-something’s aunt said “Absolutely.”
“The case was at a standstill. She knew how upset we were. We couldn’t lie,” Reyna said. “We did notice a bit-time change in (Vega). She was very, very distraught.”
Campos, also known as Jaime, was found dead on Oct. 20, 2021 in her residence near McConnell and Worthington roads, east of Imperial. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt head trauma and the matter was ruled a homicide, per the County Coroner’s Office.
“We were very, very close. We would talk on the phone many times a day,” Reyna said of her sister. The family is originally from Calexico. Jaime was a lead advocate for the El Centro-based Sure Helpline Center, which assistant victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
The bond between mother and daughter ran deep and both were very kind, said Reyna and Sure Helpline Executive Director Margaret Sauza.
Tragic. Let's keep our loved ones close, safe, and remember to tell – and show – them that they are loved in 2023.
