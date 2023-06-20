IVRCC announces new president and slate of officers

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC) is proud to announce the reorganization of its Board of Directors at the regular board meeting on Wednesday, June 14.
According to a press release from Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, IVRCC's incoming president will make an introduction and announce the new slate of Executive Officers for the 2023-2025 term. Join us for an opportunity to congratulate our outgoing President Anne Irigoyen, to meet the new president, and learn about what's upcoming at the Chamber.
"The Chamber works hard to partner with local governments, promote our business community and support economic growth," incoming President Sher Cowie said in the press release. "I appreciate the opportunity to continue the work that the Chamber does with the support of staff, board members and all of the members who work hard to promote economic development within the community."
"My goals for the Chamber is to continue its legislative work on behalf of our business community and the whole of the Imperial Valley, strengthen our membership community and support our business community no matter what their size," Cowie said in the release. "As government affairs chairperson, I have seen first hand, legislation that supports business growth and also potentially harms it. That's why our partnership with CalChambers and our elected officials is so important. We also understand the importance of our relationship with Naval Air Facility El Centro and I look forward to getting to know and continuing our successful partnership with the men and women of NAF El Centro, County Board of Supervisors and other local agencies for the benefit of our community as a whole."
Per the press release, Cowie has been a licensed REALTOR® since 2002, joining Prince and Associates in 2006 as corporate controller and part-time REALTOR®. In March 2018, she became the new president and owner of Prince and Associates. She has a vast post secondary education, with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, a Bachelor of Science in business administration, and an Master of business administration. As the owner, she uses her corporate background and education to oversee the day to day operations of Prince and Associates. In a REALTOR® capacity, Sher works with both buyers and sellers.
Ms. Cowie has served on several boards and committees, the release reads. She currently serves as an Executive Board Member and Chairperson of the Government Affairs/Public Policy Committee of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the Imperial Breakfast Rotary, and also serves on the board for MANA de Imperial Valley.
She is passionate about her community and the organizations that serve the community, especially the Imperial Valley Food Bank and the Humane Society of Imperial County. When she isn't working side by side with her husband & Broker of Prince and Associates, Matthew Cowie, she's either working out, teaching yoga, playing with cars or snuggling her four fur babies.
"I wish Sher the best for her term as president, and encourage her to enjoy working with our wonderful members!" outgoing President Anne Irigoyen said. "She will be fortunate to meet new business associates and future friends while serving as president for the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber. Sher is my top pick for filling this leadership position, and I am confident we will see amazing development and growth in our Chamber. Blessings for an amazing two years!"
Anne Irigoyen has been an Imperial Valley resident for 30 years and worked with a variety of organizations, including the Imperial County Office of Education, DOVES, Imperial Valley Community Foundation, Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation and more, the release reads.
According to the release, Irigoyen has worked in retail sales and operations, as a field representative for Senator Jim Battin, and currently serves as the Managing Partner for Ametza, Kuhn Hay, and Mendi Logistics, where she's been since 2003.
Irigoyen has been a full-time mom since 1998. She has helped one of her daughters host large-scale dance performances for her business. She became the president of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce in 2018, prior to the regionalization of the El Centro, Imperial, and Westmorland Chambers of Commerce that now form the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Irigoyen said guiding the IVRCC through the COVID pandemic and the regionalization was challenging but she learned many valuable lessons in her efforts to help save local businesses.
"(Irigoyen) said her favorite experience as Chamber President has been meeting an working with the different members and cities, collaborating with the Board, and empowering a dedicated, hardworking staff," the release reads.
