EL CENTRO — With a holiday spirit but summer fun, the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce supported local businesses with 'Christmas in July' at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on July 30.
According to IVRCC, this event was an opportunity for local businesses to sell some of their handcrafted items, share information about their business, and meet community members in person.
"It's great to have family and friends be able to come and shop local vendors to support businesses," said Tara Malcomb, CEO of Mad & Zoe.
Besides being the director of Hospice Imperial Valley and manager of ICPMG walk-in clinic, Malcomb decided to open her business after giving birth to her twins and didn't find unique clothing.
"My passion is to make feel women beautiful," added Malcomb. "If you have a passion for something, put yourself out there and meet as many people as you can and try to serve your community."
For Sonia and Jose Jimenez, owners of Las Jaras, this meant an opportunity for their clients to put a face on the Aguas Frescas business.
"Many people don't have Facebook and Instagram and when they come to these types of events, they see the face of Las Jaras," said Sonia Jimenez. "Here the community can learn more about who we are."
