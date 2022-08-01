EL CENTRO — With a holiday spirit but summer fun, the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce supported local businesses with 'Christmas in July' at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on July 30.

Christmas in July
Buy Now

Local businesses had the opportunity to display their services or products during 'Christmas in July', an event hosted by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on July 30.

According to IVRCC, this event was an opportunity for local businesses to sell some of their handcrafted items, share information about their business, and meet community members in person.

Vendors
Buy Now

Despite the high temperatures, local vendors had the chance to sell under an air-conditioned space at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on July 30.

"It's great to have family and friends be able to come and shop local vendors to support businesses," said Tara Malcomb, CEO of Mad & Zoe.

Besides being the director of Hospice Imperial Valley and manager of ICPMG walk-in clinic, Malcomb decided to open her business after giving birth to her twins and didn't find unique clothing.

Tara Malcomb
Buy Now

Tara Malcomb (right), CEO of Mad & Zoe, shared her boutique pieces with locals during 'Christmas in July' at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on July 30.

"My passion is to make feel women beautiful," added Malcomb. "If you have a passion for something, put yourself out there and meet as many people as you can and try to serve your community."

For Sonia and Jose Jimenez, owners of Las Jaras, this meant an opportunity for their clients to put a face on the Aguas Frescas business.

Las Jaras
Buy Now

Among local vendors, Sonia and Jose Jimenez, owners of Las Jaras an Aguas Frescas business tended to thirsty clients with their original recipes during 'Christmas in July' at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion on July 30.

"Many people don't have Facebook and Instagram and when they come to these types of events, they see the face of Las Jaras," said Sonia Jimenez. "Here the community can learn more about who we are."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.