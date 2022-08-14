EL CENTRO — The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday, its participation in showing 2,500 local teachers and staff appreciation before the start of the 2022-23 school year with gift bags, dream classroom giveaways, drawing items, breakfast, and lunch.
“Appreciating teachers is easy! We are grateful for being able to support teachers regionally throughout Imperial County! Thank you to all our members for their generosity,” said IVRCC President Anne Irigoyen.
The IVRCC has expanded from last year’s 1,500 teachers throughout El Centro, Imperial, and Westmorland to include Calexico, Heber, Seeley, Niland, and Calipatria this year. Including donated items from local businesses and organizations, the chamber looks forward to presenting more than 15 prizes, in addition to the televisions donated by Victoria Homes, Smart Boards, and several art carts with supplies for the entire classroom purchased with a donation from the BHE Foundation.
“Teachers are instrumental to the success of our youth and the next generation of leaders. This year, BHE Foundation donated $25,000 to support dream classroom giveaways across the Imperial Valley Region, ranging from classroom art supplies to interactive smart boards,” said Bari Bean of BHE Renewables.
Michelle Hollinger of Victoria Homes added that the company wants to share local heroes that they are appreciated.
"They care so much about our children, and we want them to know we care about them as well,” mentioned Hollinger.
Participating in three local teacher appreciation events, IVRCC is proud to provide breakfast for El Centro Elementary School District and lunch for Imperial Unified School District through generous sponsors, including Nana’s Kitchen, Burgers & Beer, Grocery Outlet of El Centro, Vons, Starbucks, Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Costco, and Walmart.
