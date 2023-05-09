WINTERHAVEN – Six of Imperial Valley’s shining stars will be swinging through Winterhaven this weekend for the annual Dancing with the Stars Gala, presented by the Imperial Valley Regional Occupation Program (IVROP), on Friday, May 12 at the Quechan Casino, starting at 6 p.m.
This year will mark the 14th iteration of the famously inspired gala which has been going strong since 2007. The chart-topping American dance competition of a similar name premiered in 2005 on television's ABC network to rave reviews, with a concept that has proven to be equally successful domestically and aboard as the TV franchise enters its 32nd season.
Acting as an inspired spin-off, the IVROP's Gala utilizes local "celebrity" contestants, who are set to strut their stuff Friday evening. The local celebrities for 2023 include former Imperial City Council member and former mayor Geoff Dale, Clinical Dietician for the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), Matthew Jaime, member of Los Vigilantes Luis Minor. The graceful lady dancers competing in the DWTS Gala will be leading ladies like Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosie Alegranza, Amelia’s Hair Designers nail technician Mary Lara, and El Centro Elementary School District Human Resources Direcotr Candice Loera Ortiz.
The DWTS Gala will feature a glitzy showdown on the dancefloor as each of the six contestants will be competing for the coveted People’s Choice Award. Adriana Hernandez, Educational Service Coordinator and spokesperson for IVROP, said the event is known to sell out and typically caps at 720 tickets. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
With a long history of giving back to the community’s best and brightest, IVROP was proud to have funded 37 scholarships totaling $24,500 in 2022 alone. Since the organization’s declaration as a nonprofit in 2004, all-time figures stand at 327 scholarships amounting to $330,600 in total, Hernandez said. This year’s number of scholarships and the dollar amounts have yet to be decided, as Hernandez says IVROP is currently in the process of screening applications and determining details.
Each year, IVROP’s goal is to have enough funding to support the next round of 37 scholarships, at least $15,000 to fund 10 additional scholarships provided annually to Career and Technical Education Student Leadership Organizations. So far, $5,000 of the $15,000 minimum has been awarded, she said.
IVROP Office Manager and event coordinator Wendy Ramirez said final tickets are selling fast.
To see some of the Valley's biggest names dabble in the art of dance, contact Wendy Ramirez at (760) 482-2644 for more information.
