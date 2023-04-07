IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program (IVROP) held its 25th Annual Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday, April 5, at the Imperial Valley Expo, Casa De Mañana building at the Imperial County Fairgrounds in Imperial. Calipatria High School ICT (information and communication technologies) students also livestreamed the event.
According to a press release from IVROP, over 350 people joined in the celebration of the 150 outstanding IVROP participants, career technical education (CTE) students, and business partners who were recognized in the event. Of the 150 students, about 123 CTE students from various industries including Agriculture, Building and Construction, Manufacturing, Engineering, Arts & Media, Business & Finance, Hospitality, Technology, Health, and Public Services, per the release.
“Annually, Imperial Valley ROP recognizes the achievements of outstanding career and technical education students from high schools throughout the county, as well as outstanding IVROP program participants,” the release reads.
The CTE Teacher of the Year, Distinguished Alumni, Outstanding Business Partners, and community members who are committed to empower youth were also recognized during this event, according to the release.
