WINTERHAVEN – The Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Community Foundation (IVROPCF) hosted their 14th annual Dancing with the Stars Gala fundraising event on Friday, May 12, here at the Quechan Casino Resort.
Annually, the IVROPCF holds this Gala to raise money for high school scholarships. Local Imperial Valley “celebrities” volunteer to go head-to-head in a dance competition with the help of a dance instructor they partner with. Since its first “celebrity stars” hit the dance floor in 2007, 327 scholarships, amounting to $330,600 in total, have been given to Imperial Valley students.
The local celebrities for this year’s Gala included former Imperial City Council member and former mayor Geoff Dale; Clinical Dietician for the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) Matthew Jaime; 2019 Past Ramrod of Los Vigilantes Luis Minor; Executive Director of Holtville Chamber of Commerce Rosie Allegranza; Owner/Operator & Nail Tech of Amelia’s Hair Designs Mary Lara; and El Centro Elementary School District Human Resources Director Candice Loera Ortiz.
Bringing some girl power to the event were Mary Lara and her dance partner Marina Corral, who opened the competition with an energetic Latin Rhythm number, which earned the first of three perfect scores by dancers on the night. Tied for first place with Lara-Corral with a score of 30 points were couples Geoff Dale and Susana Irigoyen, who danced a passionate Paso Doble, and Rosie Allegranza and Fernando Romo, who took the audience back to the ‘70s with a great disco performance with plenty of spins, flips and under-the-leg dives.
After a “dance-off” tie breaker, Rosie Allegranza and Fernando Romo were selected as the Judge’s Choice winners.
The People’s Choice Award went to Mary Lara and Marina Corral, who earned a total of $3,833 from audience votes/donations made throughout the evening.
A crowd of over 700 guests cheered for all the amazing performances throughout the night in the sold out event. Guests were able to boogie on the dance floor themselves after the winners were announced.
The IVROPCF looks forward to the 15th Dancing with the Stars Gala next year.
