EL CENTRO — The Jimmie Cannon Valley Jazz Imperial Valley College (IVC) stage band class had their rehearsal on Thursday, December 8 for their upcoming concert on Friday, December 16 at Jimmie Cannon Theater Southwest High School.
The Jimmie Cannon Valley Jazz 33rd Annual Holiday Concert is free with a donation of two food items for the Imperial Valley Food Bank. Monetary donations are also accepted at the end of the concert to support music scholarship programs, which the band's director, Renee Baker, gives out to the selected students at the Valley Jazz concerts.
While they have a core group, Baker said teachers, IVC students, businessmen, and high schoolers recommended by band directors alike come to play. She says the Valley Jazz Concert is a “gift to the community” every year.
Established for 34 years, this is the 33rd year the band will play a mix of not only Jazz but also Swing, Funk, Rock, Latin, and more for the community in the concert, Baker said. The concert will also feature Derek Cannon, son of the band's founder Jimmie Cannon. Derek Cannon is the Chair of the Grossmont College Music Department in El Cajon, California.
Derek Cannon plays trumpet and flugelhorn for Valley Jazz regularly for the annual concert. Sal Ortiz, a Brawley resident and section leader for the trumpets, is a main soloist, along with Patrick Escalante on trombone, trombone section leader Patrick Yanni, and Michael Salgado, section leader and soloist on drums. Brandon Solano, a blind well known pianist also from Brawley, will also be featured at the concert.
Baker talked about Central’s former band director, Jimmie Cannon. Baker said Cannon received the Teacher of the Year Award in 1988, and the arts council at the time “gave him the option of starting a community jazz band”, which he called Valley Jazz. The band was later named after him in his honor.
Valley Jazz gives out several scholarship every year, Baker said, and it alternates between high school and junior high.This year, scholarships will be given to junior high students.
“Each band director gets to pick and choose a person to get $200,” she said. Around 8 or 10 scholarships are given out in the spring.
In the fall during the holiday concert, the Jimmie Cannon Scholarship of $500 is awarded, along with a Hank Keltz Scholarship of $300 for a school program, Baker said.
Jimmie Cannon's Valley Jazz 33rd Annual Holiday Concert will be held Friday, December 16, at the Jimmie Cannon Theater for the Performing Arts at Southwest High School. The concert starts at 7 p.m.
