Joshua camp announces venue for rematch, Ruiz mum for now

LONDON — The cat appears to be out of the bag. On Friday, after around two full months of speculation and promoter posturing the public finally received a when and a where for the hotly-anticipated rematch between unified heavyweight boxing champion of the world — Imperial’s own Andy Ruiz Jr. — and the man he dethroned.
Per Matchroom Boxing, which promotes ex-champ Anthony Joshua, the fight will take place on Dec. 7 in a yet-to-be constructed temporary venue in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Attempting to take a leaf out of Muhammad Ali’s playbook, they’re billing it as “The Clash on the Dunes,” which notably (unlike “Thrilla in Manila”) does not rhyme.
So that’s that. All settled.
Or is it?
It took all of five minutes for Joshua and his camp to exercise their “immediate” rematch clause in the aftermath of his historic letdown against the underdog Ruiz on June 1 in Madison Square Garden.
Since then there’s been seemingly endless rounds of hemming and hawing between Joshua’s people and Ruiz’s about where the two would actually go actually go at it.
Friday’s announcement by Matchroom has been taken as official, with many major media outlets (including ESPN, CBS Sports, DAZN and the Los Angeles Times) issuing fight announcements in its wake, and it most likely is.
The rematch clause included in the original Ruiz-Joshua deal seems to give Matchroom control over venue, which makes sense given the gulf in bargaining power between the two at the time of the original agreement.
Still, as of this writing, Ruiz’s camp has not made any official pronouncements in response to the proposed venue, with Ruiz’s cousin and confidant Ralph Ponce posting on Facebook that, “This announcement was put out by Matchroom boxing; however, Andy and team have not signed or agreed to this location as of today!!”
Much of the back and forth between the two sides has been centered on Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn’s desire to hold the fight in the United Kingdom and Ruiz’s flat refusal to consider giving the British Joshua a home-field advantage. Ruiz has maintained that his preference would be to have the fight in the United States or Mexico.
Despite Ruiz’s objections, Cardiff, Wales, was presumed by many to be the frontrunner until Saudi Arabia swooped in as a dark horse.
The allure of Diriyah is thought to be twofold.
Firstly (and most importantly) it stands to be incredibly lucrative for Matrchoom, which is said to have negotiated a site fee upwards of $40 million, per The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.
Secondly, Hearn is hopeful the allure of a neutral site will assuage Ruiz’s concerns over venue and bring the protracted stalemate to a close.
Procuring the fight would be a boon for the Saudi Arabia, which has lately been expending considerable capital to bring high profile sporting and entertainment events to the country, including the WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble and others, but Hearn’s announcement has drawn criticism from groups like Amnesty International, which have concerns about potential human rights violations.
