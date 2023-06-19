EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley (IV) Social Justice Committee held their 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration at the El Centro Community Center on Saturday, June 17.
The event hosted live music, food, entertainment, face painting, guest speakers, and various vendors. Among the attendees were social justice activist and Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley CEO Hilton Smith, former president of the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee (IVSJC) Marlene Thomas, the IVSJC current President Adrianne Lawson, and El Centro City Councilmembers Sonia Carter, Tomás Oliva, and Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh.
According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Juneteenth, which is recognized annually on June 19, is an official holiday celebrating the freedom of black slaves, specifically in the then Confederate state of Texas. The IVSJC put on a Juneteenth event locally to "bring everyone together, no matter what color or race, to learn and stop the hate together," Lawson said.
"The goal is to show everyone that we can be united as one. Write wanna move in solidarity," special events coordinator, Adrianne Dorscy Lawson, said. Lawson emphasized peace in her message, saying she expected between 100 to 200 people to attend the event.
Among the agencies at the event were Dr. Carla Hammond with recipes for wellness and self care, Veteran Fashionista Lauderdale Media Jacquelyn Tacke, Health Consumer Center of the Imperial Valley, America's Job Center/One Stop, California Rural Legal Assistance, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Brown Bag Cookies, (African American Male Network and Development (A2MEND), Calexico Neighborhood House, Imperial Valley College Financial Aid representatives, Planned Parenthood and the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center.
The atmosphere was lively throughout as people browsed vendors, ate, and listened to speakers. Those gathered stood for the Black National Anthem, and families hugged as the song played.
Speakers like Jasmine LedBetter encouraged everyone to take pride in their freedom and "when life gives you lemons, build a lemonade stand and savor the sweetness of your success."
