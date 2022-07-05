Junior League All-Stars open tournament play

California District 22 All-Start tournament action moves from the traditional Little League Field to regulation diamonds with the start of the Junior League All-Star tournament tonight.
District 22 operates their Junior Division for players aged twelve, thirteen, and fourteen years old who have finished their age eligibility to play on the standard Little League field which has base paths of 60 feet, and a pitching distance of 46 feet.
“We play our games on high school-sized diamonds and lately we’ve played at our games at Sunflower Park,” El Centro Little League President Ivan Murillo said. “We have our teams based on a player’s age as of September 1{sup}st{/sup} of their birth year so some twelve-year-old’s move up.”
Moving up means playing on what is called a 60/90 where the distance between the pitcher’s mound and home plate is 60 feet, while the distance between bases is 90 feet.
Advancing to a 60/90 feet field brings other changes associated with traditional baseball rules such as leading-off of a base, unlimited steals, pick-offs and balks.
{div}Overall, in the Little League’s Junior division teams from different leagues play across a district against each other.{/div}
“When it comes to juniors and regardless of how many teams are in a given league we play inter-district,” Murillo said. “This year we fielded one team from El Centro as did Sunbeam, Holtville, and Calexico while Imperial had two teams and Brawley had three.”
During the regular season, Sunbeam posted a District 22 best record of 13-0-1 while Holtville was second at 11-3 and El Centro third at 10-3-1.
“Holtville won the Tournament of Champions defeating the Imperial Reds and they are a really good team,” said Murillo who will assist El Centro Junior All-Star manager Chris Gongora.
Tonight, Holtville, who normally plays at Samaha field, will open the five-team D22 Junior All-Star Tournament hosting the Yuma All-Stars at Holtville High School at 7:00 p.m.
“Yuma did not play inter-league but next year they will be in the mix bringing potentially six teams into the Junior League,” said Murillo whose El Centro All-Stars play the winner on Wednesday night.
Also Wednesday night, the Brawley and Imperial Junior All-Stars open tournament play at the Imperial High School field at 7:00 p.m.
Brawley Little League President and Junior All-Star manager Aaron Tuck sees Yuma as the tournament’s wild card.
“None of us have seen them so we don’t know what kind of a team they have,” Tuck said. “Our Valley Junior’s play interleague so we an idea of what each of us has.”
Brawley itself is somewhat of an unknown fact in the Junior All-Star Tournament as they are merging three teams.
“Locally we had the most teams… and I’m not sure why,” Tuck said. “It seems we’ve had the biggest turnout of players for a while… we’re not the biggest city and I think it’s a matter of Brawley being active in athletics, all of our sports get good numbers.”
Two of District 22’s leagues, Calexico and Sunbeam, choose not to enter teams in the 2022 Junior All-Stars Tournament.
