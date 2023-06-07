BRAWLEY – KB Beauty Bar is open in Brawley.
A ribbon cutting ceremony held by The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley saw KB Beauty Bar owner, Kamrynn Banda, not only cut the ribbon on her business but accept certifications of recognition from the Chamber, California State Assembly and California State Senate.
KB Beauty Bar is located at 251 West Main Street Suite A in Brawley.
