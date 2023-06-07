EL CENTRO – The duckies were out riding the waves again in full force for the 3rd annual El Centro Kiwanis Ken-Ducky Derby on Saturday, June 3 in El Centro.
The annual rubber ducky race-fundraiser is held by the Kiwanis Club of El Centro at the city’s Aquatic Center to benefit El Centro swim scholarships, lifeguard training at the center, “and other projects helping children of El Centro,” according to an El Centro Kiwanis flyer for the event.
Participants bought their “ponies” (rubber ducks) for $25 each or up to $100 for five, and watched them race around El Centro’s Lazy River, cheering for their “pony” to win the race. In addition to the race, the event also included a Derby Hat Contest, tacos, beverages, and a
donation check for $3,000 presented by Kiwanis El Centro to the Aquatic Center staff.
“It was fun!” exclaimed Kiwanis El Centro Past President Jasmin Rodriguez. “My mom cooked Tijuana style carnitas and people loved it! Kids had lots of fun using the Splash Pad and pools too.”
Kiwanis El Centro also raised $3,000 for the El Centro Aquatic Center during the Ken-Ducky Derby in 2022, Rodriguez said.
