As spring turns to summer, big changes are happening at IVDM.
In mid-April, we said goodbye to our exhibit on Kumeyaay cosmology so we could begin installing our new temporary exhibit: “Chinese Pioneers.”
Our headlining attraction is a traveling exhibit organized by the California Historical Society, “Chinese Pioneers: Power and Politics in Exclusion Era Photographs.” In 11 pop-up banners, this exhibit examines the lives of Chinese Californians before and during the era of the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882-1943) through the lens of photography. The exhibit tours through Exhibit Envoy thanks to the generosity of the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
To augment this traveling exhibit, IVDM is also featuring the stories of Chinese people more locally in San Diego, Mexicali, and the Imperial Valley. With the help of families and institutions in San Diego and Imperial Valley, we have been able to bring these histories to life! Many thanks to the Pioneers’ Museum, the San Diego Archaeology Center, the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, and the Chinese Cultural Center at San Diego State University for lending artifacts and images. Special thanks to Bill Quan and the Imperial Valley Chinese community for sharing their personal photos and belongings, memories, and history with us.
In Pursuit of “Gum San” (“Gold Mountain”)
The first Chinese immigrants to California came to make their fortune in the Gold Rush. They knew America as “Gum San” (“Gold Mountain”), where the streets were paved in gold and people became rich. Though mining did not turn out to be the pot of gold the Chinese had hoped for, they found other opportunities to make a living. And so the metaphor stuck.
With historical photographs, artifacts, and news clippings, “Chinese Pioneers” explores how the Chinese found their way to San Diego, Mexicali, and the Imperial Valley in pursuit of their proverbial gold. From fishing for abalone to cotton farming and mom-and-pop shops, the earliest Chinese pioneers found ways to adapt to these unique environments, surviving many hardships so that future generations could thrive.
Early Chinese in the Mexicali Valley
In the late 1800s, Mexico experienced an influx of Chinese migrants. Some came from the U.S. after the Chinese Exclusion Act to continue mining and fishing ventures in a less hostile environment. Others came to work in railroad construction and agriculture, industries that welcomed foreign labor.
Chinese people came to Mexicali in the early 1900s, making their home in “La Chinesca,” a neighborhood near the border. Some worked in commerce and clothing production, but most were agricultural workers recruited by the Colorado River and Land Company (CRLC) for cotton and truck farming. By the mid-1910s, the CRLC claimed to be the largest cotton ranch in the world, with Chinese tenants dominating nearly 80% of the workforce.
It is estimated that more than 60,000 Chinese migrants came to Mexico during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. By the mid-1920s, with a population of more than 24,000, the Chinese were the second-largest immigrant group in Mexico, behind only the Spanish.
The First Unauthorized Immigrants
When you ask El Centro native Bill Quan about his family history, the first thing he’ll tell you is that he isn’t a Quan. His real last name – from his clan’s village in Guangdong, China – is Mah. “Quan” is the name his grandfather, Mah Tok Tloo, adopted to enter the U.S. during Chinese Exclusion.
Bill’s story is a common one amongst Chinese people in the Imperial Valley and California as a whole. “Chinese Pioneers” examines the exclusion and discrimination that pushed Chinese immigrants like Mah Tok Tloo to take such drastic measures to come to the U.S. Whether they bought forged papers or were smuggled across the border, the Chinese were the first to contend with the reality of unauthorized immigration, a subject that remains ever-present and contentious in the politics of the Imperial Valley and Mexicali region today.
Life Goes On
While “Chinese Pioneers” aims to reckon with the oppression, racism, and adversity that shapes much of Chinese-American history, it is also a celebration of remarkable individuals and communities. The exhibit recognizes the achievements of the Chinese in the Imperial Valley, representing a number of families and the dozens of successful markets, restaurants, and small businesses they have established since the early 1900s. Thanks to the work of Bill Quan, who compiled records of these families and businesses, “Chinese Pioneers” is able to share much of this community’s history through the original words, photos, and belongings of its past and present members.
For over a century and counting, the Chinese have been here. They are relatives and friends, colleagues and neighbors, mentors and leaders. “Chinese Pioneers” is their story.
“Chinese Pioneers” will be on exhibit at IVDM from April 28 to June 30. Please join us for the exhibit opening on April 28, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., featuring lion dancers, local Chinese cuisine, mahjong, and more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.