As summer transitions into fall and temperatures gradually cool down in the Imperial Valley, local residents will begin to venture outdoors to appreciate the region’s rugged landscape. However, amid the vast stretches of public land in the Imperial Valley, how often do we pause to consider the intricacies of the natural surroundings or the ongoing conservation and preservation initiatives taking place right in our own backyard?
Beyond Borders, Beneath Skies
In the United States, public lands are defined as lands that are owned by federal, state, and local agencies in trust for public use. The third largest state by land area in the U.S., approximately 46% of California’s land is managed by government agencies for public use, including 15 million acres stewarded by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Specific to BLM California is the Desert District Office, with the specific purpose of protecting “the natural, historic, recreational and economic riches of the diverse and scenic California Desert.” As an extension of that mission and vision, the Bureau of Land Management El Centro Field office stewards roughly 1.4 million acres of public lands across Imperial and San Diego Counties. Around 95% of the 1.4 million acres are in Imperial County alone! Across Imperial County there are ample opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to explore and engage in recreational activity. Including the Imperial Sand Dunes, a favorite OHV for residents, as well as hiking in the Carrizo Gorge and Jacumba Wilderness, to name a few. The Imperial Valley is also home to 38 miles of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic trail, marking the path Anza and Spanish colonists traveled in 1775 and 1776.
When enjoying the expansive public lands of the Imperial Valley, it is imperative for visitors to remain conscious of the principles of “leave no trace” practices. These principles encompass being considerate of fellow visitors, showing respect for wildlife, and refraining from disturbing natural elements. Among these principles, it is essential to note the significance of observing artifacts and historical objects in their original locations. Preserving these items where they’re found is crucial because understanding their context is paramount in archaeological study, and relocating artifacts could potentially harm ongoing evaluations.
If you are uncertain whether an artifact has been properly marked or labeled, you can drop a pin or mark the spot, and notify the appropriate agencies to ensure the safety of local history.
A River Runs Through It
Not only are there agencies in the Imperial Valley responsible for stewarding and preserving public lands, but did you know there are also agencies responsible for their revitalization? As part of a grant from California Fish and Wildlife, California based organization River Partners is actively working in Imperial County to restore mesquite forests along the Alamo River. These efforts to rehabilitate the local ecosystem are a core part of River Partners mission to “bring life back to rivers by creating wildlife habitat for the benefit of people and the environment.”
This extensive, long-term project entails the eradication of tamarisk, an extremely invasive tree species. While a familiar sight to many residents of the Imperial Valley, the presence of tamarisk in the habitat leads to substantial water consumption, in some cases up to 200 gallons a day, escalates fire severity, while simultaneously diminishing plant diversity.
You can see these efforts on display at the Finney-Ramer Unit located near Brawley, which forms part of the Imperial Wildlife Area. Alongside dedicated conservation initiatives, visitors have the chance to discover 7,900 acres of diverse terrain encompassing “salt marshes, freshwater ponds, and desert scrub.” This unique landscape offers an array of waterfowl and shorebird sightings, while also presenting recreational prospects such as hunting and fishing for guests to enjoy.
Mindful of Spaces
The expansive public lands of Imperial County provide an opportunity for exploration and appreciation, yet it is equally important to acknowledge those who inhabited these spaces long before us.
Before embarking on excursions through these lands, it is worthwhile to utilize available resources that identify the traditional territories you are visiting. While these public lands are stewarded by government agencies, it is crucial to recognize that they originally belong to the First Peoples who have been here, as they say, ‘since the beginning.’ San Diego and Imperial Counties are home to the Kumeyaay and Quechan nations, just two of the numerous First Nations that have roots in this region who deserve our consideration and recognition.
To learn more about the desert, local history, the peoples of the region, and ongoing conservation projects join IVDM for our fall hiking programs with the IVDM Lowlanders and the Jacumba Hikers. Beginning in October 2023, hikes will take place every other weekend, showcasing the expansive public lands of the Imperial Valley.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
