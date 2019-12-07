LAND OF EXTREMES: Life along the border

Living in a community geographically located next to the U.S. and Mexico border, cultures become intertwined in a manner where it’s hard to distinguish where one ends and the other begins. For residents of the Imperial Valley and Mexicali Valley the border and border wall are a constant presence and irrevocable part of their lives.
Since the border was first defined in the second half of the nineteenth century, relations between the United States and Mexico have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs. That shifting support has been driven by everything from economics to social and even political concerns. During the Great Depression, Mexican migrants were accused of stealing jobs from U.S. workers and pressured to return to Mexico. During World War II and through 1964, the Bracero program placed Mexican workers in jobs left behind by Americans gone to war. These are just a few of countless examples of the push and pull between the United States and our neighbor to the south.
Today, U.S. Border Patrol and Customs officials interact with thousands of people making their way through their inspection stations every day. Though many have experienced the trials of waiting in line for an hour or more to get from one side of the border to the other, this has not been enough to deter residents of either side from visiting their neighbors in the other country. Even with the United States’ current political climate, you still see Mexicali residents crossing into Calexico to do their shopping and Imperial Valley residents crossing into Mexicali to enjoy a night out or score some tacos.
Life along the border
Life along this border breeds a culture different from that of the rest of the country, regardless of which side you find yourself on. Adaptation has been a necessary trait for anyone living in this area and others like it for a long time. Before the Mexican Civil War from 1910 to 1917, there was no border wall separating the two countries. On the contrary, in Nogales, Ariz., and Nogales, Sonora, the border between the two sister cities was a wide boulevard called “International Street.”
This changed as tensions rose during what is now called the Border War, culminating in the “Battle of Ambos Nogales” in August 1918. On this day, 12 people were killed due to violence between U.S. troops and Mexican militia, and soon after, the first border fence was built. This event irrevocably changed what it means to live alongside the border. Since then, newer and more developed barriers have gone up between the two countries, shifting the lives of those intermingled in both worlds.
An evolving conversation
Today, immigration and the state of the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be an ongoing debate for the foreseeable future, as it has been for the last hundred years. It is a topic that affects local and international communities, involving the stories of countless families, individuals, and generations over the centuries. Although the subject today remains one that is hotly contested, one fact is universally accepted: Everyone has a story to tell and an experience to share.
Some of those stories are now on display through the work of photojournalist Jimmy Dorantes, a Calexico native, in a new exhibit at the Imperial Valley Desert Museum. “Life Along the Border” shares five decades of the Mexico-USA border through his camera lens and those of his own experiences in it. Capturing the voice of a local perspective, this new exhibit will soon be the subject of a national tour, lending its voice to that national conversation.
“Life Along the Border” is now open at the Imperial Valley Desert Museum, and features a free public reception today from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s available through March 1. Please feel free to stop by, experience it for yourself, and share your own views and opinions with the museum’s eager staff.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
