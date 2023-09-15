LAND OF EXTREMES: The Saltwater Saga: Resilient Residents

In the Southern Colorado Desert, the Salton Sea has been home to wildlife that has defied the challenging environment. From migrating birds to fish that defy the toxicity levels of the Salton Sea. As impressive as this may sound, the Salton Sea’s toxic levels will only rise. The Salton Sea has only existed for about 100 years, and despite its relatively short duration, it has become an important resource for both resident and migratory birds. The Salton Sea’s complicated history began as an accidental diversion of water from the Colorado River into the Salton Sink. Over the years the lack of natural water flow and excessive evaporation has resulted in the accumulation of salt. In the past the sea was once filled with life, but nowadays it is proving difficult for the wildlife to continue thriving.
Resilient Fish
One of the first things we wonder when we look at the Salton Sea is if there are any fish living in its waters. In its early years the Salton Sea’s salinity levels were not as high as they are now. Many species of fish were introduced to the Salton Sea for sport and commercial purposes. As the salinity levels increased dramatically many of the initial species died off. The salinity levels of the Salton Sea would typically be inhospitable for most species of fish. However, at one point species like the Bairdiella (Bairdiella Icistia), Desert Pupfish (Cyprinodon Macularius), European Carp (Cyprinus Carpio), Redbelly Tilapia (Coptodon Zillii), Sailfin Molly (Poecilia Latipinna), Wami Tilapia (Oreochromis Urolepis), and Mozambique Tilapia (Oreochromis Mossambicus) inhabited the sea. But nowadays only the Mozambique Tilapia, Desert Pupfish and other non-sport fish species are present within the river drains that feed into the Salton Sea. These include the Alamo River, New River, Salt Creek and Whitewater rivers. Unfortunately, the salinity levels will eventually reach a tipping point where even these fish will have massive die-offs.
Pacific Flyway
California has lost almost all of its wetlands, making the Salton Sea one of the only wetlands remaining for birds in the state. The Salton Sea is important for birds migrating from the south along the Pacific Flyway, expanding from Patagonia in South America to Alaska in the North. It is also one of the four major migratory routes for birds in the North American continent making it crucial for the bird populations on the West Coast. The relationship between the Salton Sea and the fish population is crucial, as migratory birds depend on fishing grounds and the surrounding wetlands. But as the Salton Sea’s state continues to deteriorate, we may lose part of this section of the Pacific Flyway. The Salton Sea has shrunk so much that in future years, the ecosystem will collapse due to increasing salinity and other water quality issues, such as high temperatures. The number of pelicans and cormorants who depend on fish for food has decreased to record low numbers. This change causes a decline in species diversity within bird populations shifting to an environment that favors shorebirds.
Conservation
While the fish and bird populations are resilient, reduced water flow and pollution continue to threaten the delicate balance between the two. Without new habitats along the receding edge, the area will become less hospitable, and fewer species will be able to tolerate the toxic conditions. Conservation efforts involving policymakers and experts are needed to secure the future of the Salton Sea’s wildlife. These efforts have common goals, controlling the increasing salinity, saving the habitat, and controlling the decreasing seawater levels. The most prominent conservation effort is spearheaded by the Salton Sea Management Program (SSMP). Their task is to implement, deliver and meet short to medium term goals for dust suppression and habitat projects. Although there are efforts to conserve the Salton Sea, to this day congress has not authorized a comprehensive program to restore the Salton Sea. The extension of these conservation plans is subject of debate, some argue the Salton Sea should not be restored as geological history demonstrates a pattern of bodies of water naturally disappearing, and reforming over time. In the future congress may have to provide additional commitments and funding for the restoration of the Salton Sea.
Conclusion
The Salton Sea’s ecosystem provides a unique example of nature’s adaptability and resilience. As we think about the deteriorating relationship between fish and birds in the Salton Sea, we are reminded of how wildlife is profoundly impacted by human activity. Although we cannot change the past, we can attempt to conserve the Salton Sea to ensure its role as a wildlife refuge remains.
