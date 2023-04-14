Two weeks ago, we encountered an unforeseen circumstance at the museum. The water pump broke leaving the museum and staff residential areas without water. The repair was not an easy fix and required the museum to close its doors for a full two weeks! This required museum staff to adapt to a work-from-home basis, the postponing of a scheduled field trip, Volunteer Day, and changing locations for one of our Traditional Craft Days. An essential basic need like water is often overlooked and taken for granted in our everyday lives, but a broken water pump reminded us of the importance of this natural resource.
Water History of
Imperial Valley
There is a reason the Imperial Valley is almost entirely below sea level and that’s because at one point it was! 10 million years ago the Gulf of California extended all the way to the Coachella Valley, a shallow sea covering the entirety of the Imperial Valley. After the waters of this shallow sea receded the only water left exposed was that of the Colorado River. The Colorado River is a strong and wild river, one with almost a mind of its own. Whenever the Colorado River was fed influxes of melted water and spring rains, it would cause it to overflow and flood the Imperial Valley. This occurrence resulted in the creation of a freshwater lake, Ancient Lake Cahuilla.
Lake Cahuilla was an abundant source of water and natural resources to the people, animals, and plants that originally inhabited the Imperial Valley. The Kumeyaay are the indigenous people that have lived in Imperial Valley, San Diego, and Baja California for the last 13,000-15,000 years. The Kumeyaay understood and appreciated the importance of water to their survival, history, and culture.
At its largest point, Lake Cahuilla was 100 miles long, 35 miles wide, and more than 300 feet deep! This freshwater lake went through many cycles of filling and drying out over thousands of years. The only time the lake was created or sustained was when it was replenished by the Colorado River, otherwise, it would recede and evaporate. Lake Cahuilla filled up seven times, the most recent fill occurred almost 300 years ago in 1733.
The Salton Sea
The lowest part of the basin and the only part of Lake Cahuilla we still have with us today is the Salton Sea. In 1905, the Salton Sea was accidentally formed when an engineer tried to divert some of the Colorado River’s water into a canal. The canal carrying water to farmers into the Imperial Valley ruptured causing water to flood into the lowest part of Lake Cahuilla’s basin, also known as the Salton Sink, and present-day referred to as the Salton Sea.
The Future of Water
Now that the water pump has been replaced and the water is back on, our museum doors are open again and we’ve resumed operations. The future looks bright! We hope the same can be said looking toward the future of the Salton Sea. Currently, the Salton Sea is only replenished by agricultural runoff. Water doesn’t drain and no fresh water goes into it. This has caused the salt content to rise dramatically over the years, the water to become polluted, and has caused it to shrink. The Salton Sea is projected to shrink thousands of acres each year and be completely dried out by the end of the next decade. There have been talks of saving initiatives by the state and local agencies, but there are still many problems and issues to be worked out. Although the solution is uncertain, we look forward to a future where the Salton Sea can be replenished and saved.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo, California. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.