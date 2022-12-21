BRAWLEY – The annual 2022 Children’s Christmas Bicycle Fundraiser Drive between local Las Chabelas Restaurant and the Brawley Elks Lodge #1420 was held Sunday, December 18, at Las Chabelas in Brawley.
For “close to 20 years now” Las Chabelas and the Brawley Elks Lodge, with the help of community donations, donate over 130 new bicycles and helmets annually to Imperial Valley needy children as referred by Imperial County Social Services, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Brawley Police Department and C.H.A.R.L.E.E., a foster children advocacy group,” according to a press release. “Most of the bicycles were collected and the remainder of the bicycles will be delivered,” per the release.
In addition to those five agencies, “a couple local churches” also refer needy children to the bike-giving cause, said Carlos Weir, Las Chabelas Restaurant owner and Past Elks Exulted Ruler of Brawley Elks Lodge.
“The whole idea is really to get a bike and a helmet to a child that really needs it,” Weir said. “It was a blessing this year to be able to give out over 135 bikes this year.”
Weir said about 20 volunteers came together on Sunday and gave about 90 bicycles and helmets away in person, with the other 45 or so bikes to be delivered to the remaining children.
“The child gets to pick the bike they likes, we have people adjust handle bars and helmets that are fitted to the kids because a lot of times the parents don’t have the tools to do that,” Weir said. “This year we had Santa there with the kids and he was taking pictures with them, so it was a lot of fun for the kids.”
Weir said the even has grown a lot from the inaugural event, where only five or six bikes were given out that first time around a couple decades ago, “but for it to grow to this now is pretty awesome.”
“It’s amazing,” Weir said of the children’s reaction to receiving their bicycles. “It’s the first bike for some of these kids, and some have never gotten a gift that big sometimes, you know?”
“It just gives that much more joy to the season and reminds you how fortunate we really are,” he said.
