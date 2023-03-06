Latest Board of Supervisors meeting highlights

On Tuesday, February 28, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held its regular meeting with all members present. The following are highlights of the meeting as stated in a County of Imperial press release:
· "The Board declared the Existence of a Local Emergency in the County of Imperial in connection with the February 21, windstorm event that caused extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within Imperial Irrigation District’s service territory located in the County of Imperial," according to the release. "The total damage resulting from the event is still being assessed and will be incorporated into a comprehensive schedule of repairs to be performed."
Per the release, the following County departments contributed to the emergency response and provided aid and services to members of the impacted community:
o Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services
o Social Services
o Public Works
o Public Health
o Behavioral Health
o Area Agency on Aging
o Auditor-Controller
o Sheriff’s Office
o County Executive Office
The Resolution can be read in its entirety at the following link: bit.ly/CountyWindstormEmergency.
· The Board honored Agricultural Commissioner-Sealer of Weights & Measures, Carlos Ortiz, for his 35 years of dedicated service to the County of Imperial. Ortiz will be retiring at the end of this month.
· Employee Recognitions:
o Francisco Rodriguez, Ag Biologist/Standards Specialist IV of the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, was recognized as the December 2022 Employee of the Month.
o Francisco Badilla, Office Assistant II of the Registrar of Voters’ Office, was recognized as the January 2023 Employee of the Month.
o The Board recognized and thanked the following employees that retired in the months of January and February of this year:
- Debbie Wray – Procurement
- David Mahaney – Public Works
- Rick Lackey – Public Works
- Paula Kriner – Public Health
- Ana Pritchard – Public Health
- Shelly Smail – Auditor-Controller
o Dozens of County employees were recognized for reaching 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years employment milestones. The list of employees can be viewed at the following link: bit.ly/CountyEmployeeMilestones.
· President and CEO of the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) provided a presentation on the organization’s Strategic Plan.
The presentation document can be viewed at the following link: bit.ly/RCRCpresentation.
· The Board unanimously approved an Agricultural Benefit Program Loan with Desert Milling, Inc. (DMI) in an amount not to exceed $810,000 with the condition for the applicant to return with more information regarding the appraisal.
"DMI is a Brawley-based California C-Corporation that currently manages over 300 acres of Imperial Valley olive trees and has potential new farmers interested in planting hundreds more," the release reads. "The loan will help with operating expenses and to purchase milling equipment to help build a new local olive oil processing plant to convert local olives into quality extra virgin olive oil. This will be Imperial County’s first public olive mill and will be located outside of Westmorland," according to the release.
"There will be no (fiscal) impact to the County general fund," according to the board agenda fact sheet. "This loan will be funded through the Agriculture Benefit Program Host."
The Imperial County Agricultural Benefit Program Advisory Committee reviewed the loan application and recommended the requested amount be funded after deeming the use of these funds met the guideline requirements.
The loan application, terms of the loan, and all backup materials can be viewed at the following link: bit.ly/CountyDMILoan.
· The Board unanimously approved a $1 million allocation of funds within the Imperial County Community Benefit Program to be released and distributed throughout the County to qualified applicants.
"All utility-scale solar projects built within Imperial County since 2012 have entered into Public Benefit Agreements with the County and have been contributing funds into the program, which includes the Community Benefit Program.," the release reads. "In order to maximize the benefits of these funds, the Board identified goals and objectives surrounding community services, community and economic development, and wildlife habitat that these funds would help to support."
"This action is similar to the actions taken in 2016 and 2018 when the Board released $1 million of Community Benefit funds dedicated to grants and loans for local non-profits organizations, and public and private entities," per the release. "Through the release in funds in 2016 and 2018, over 60 local organizations were positively impacted."
The following items were incorporated in the motion to approve the item:
o The maximum amount of any single loan will be $25,000
o Information material will be created and available for interested applicants
o The County will work with the Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center (IVSBDC)
o Equitable distribution throughout the County districts
o The Federal government’s Justice40 Initiative will be reviewed for any incorporation into the guidelines.
The final guidelines, application, and other relevant material will incorporate the items listed, and be made publicly available at a later date.
· The Board unanimously approved to open a 60-day public comment period (March 1 – April 30) to accept written comments, suggestions, and ideas regarding community spending priorities for potential Lithium Valley tax revenues.
The press release containing additional information can be read at the following link: bit.ly/PublicCommentPeriodOnLithiumValley.
· The Board unanimously approved to send a letter to Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz to request a House Energy and Committee summit focused on the role of the Federal government in facilitating the development of the lithium extraction industry in the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area.
The letter can be read in its entirety at the following link: bit.ly/HouseEnergyCommitmentSummitLetter.
· The Board unanimously approved B&R General Construction, Inc. Dba Reybon Construction, as the successful, lowest, and responsive bidder for the Imperial County Juvenile Hall – Building 39/New Concrete Basketball Court located at the Imperial County Juvenile Hall, 324 Applestill Rd., in El Centro. The contract is for an amount not to exceed $240,000 and has no impact on the County General Fund as expenses for this project will be offset by the Youthful Offender Block Fund.
· In the Consent Calendar, the Board approved the following:
o Mr. Jack A.P. Albertson was appointed to the Imperial County Law Library Board of Trustees for a term ending on December 2023.
o The acceptance of the 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant sub-award for $172,905 to support emergency management from the local area and to encourage the improvement of mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities for all hazards.
o The purchase of traffic paint for the maintenance of County roads.
o Resolutions extending the State of Emergency for compromised integrity of the Dogwood Road and Clark Road Bridges at the Central Main Canal.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org, according to the release.
