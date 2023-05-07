EL CENTRO – Hundreds of law enforcement officers and community members gathered in the setting sun in front of the Imperial County Superior Courthouse to honor those officers who gave their lives to protect the residents of Imperial County during the 15th Annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.
This time-honored ceremony occurred on Friday, May 5, and included remarks from Imperial County District 5 Supervisor John Hawk and Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez, and a Riderless Horse Ceremony involving a horse being walked off into the sunset to represent the fallen officers.
The majority of the ceremony involved the Fallen Officer Roll Call, where the 44 fallen officer’s individual name is called, and another officer stands in their place. A single rose is placed into a vase and a silver bell is rung before the designated officer from the same organization stands in the place of the honored, fallen officer on the courthouse steps.
This was followed by a Flag Folding Ceremony, which ended with Old Glory (the U.S. flag) being presented to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jared Robert Porter Jr., whose father was killed in the line of duty.
FBI Special Agent Jared Robert Porter Sr., Porter Jr.’s father, was killed on August 9, 1979, alongside his partner, Special Agent Charles W. Elmore. Both were shot and killed by an assailant while in the FBI office in El Centro, California, before the individual who opened fire on the agents also took his own life.
“My father didn’t run and hide after the first shot," Porter Jr., said. "He engaged with his attacker, like many who are here today would, to protect those around him and lost his life in the process.
“May God bless the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the residents of Imperial County,” County Supervisor Hawk said.
